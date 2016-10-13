Global Copper Group Initiates Cobalt Exploration Program

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Global Copper Group Inc. ("Global") (TSX VENTURE: ICU) is pleased to announce the start of its exploration program on the recently acquired cobalt properties in Cobalt, Ontario (see news releases dated September 6th and 13th, 2016, and Oct 11th, 2016).

Phase 1 of the program will include an airborne magnetic survey to delineate orientations of the structurally controlled Co-Ag mineralized veins. As well, the company will fly a LIDAR survey, providing a clear picture of the historical mine infrastructure already in place and establishing a baseline depiction of the environment prior to ground exploration. Additionally, Global will compile historical data and conduct surface work, including mapping, sampling, and ground truthing. The resulting geological picture will better enable Global to sample historic trenches for grade estimation purposes and to define drill targets.

Phase 2, expected to begin in early 2017, will consist of exposing historic mine shafts (one on the Smith Cobalt property and four on the Kirk Lake property) and re-establishing the underground workings. This will allow the company direct access to previously mined veins to facilitate their sampling.

"This is an exciting step in our ongoing efforts to outline the development potential of our cobalt assets," Dr. Andreas Rompel, President & CEO comments. "Our objective now is to take this work to the next stage of defining targets for a future exploration drill program. We are thrilled to get an early start on the project before the onset of winter."

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo. a Director of Global Copper Group is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release and consents to its dissemination.

About Global Copper Group Inc.

Global Copper Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: ICU) focused on mineral exploration and development. The company plans to acquire, de-risk and advance assets in mining friendly jurisdictions prior to seeking joint venture partnerships.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, President and CEO

Global Copper Group Inc.

