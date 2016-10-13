IT Pros Still Find It Difficult to Secure Data in the Cloud

Lieberman Software Survey Finds Majority Choose to Keep Sensitive Data On Premises

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Survey results released by today, to coincide with Cyber Security Awareness Month, show that 43% of IT professionals find it difficult to secure data in the cloud. The survey, conducted at Microsoft Ignite, also revealed that 73% of respondents prefer to keep their sensitive corporate data on premises, rather than in the cloud.

"The cloud is ideal for businesses that need a cost effective, scalable and flexible means to transform their IT environments," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "Yet, IT professionals are still reluctant to put sensitive data in the cloud because they say it is difficult to secure. What organizations need to understand is that the same security problems they face on premises follow them into the cloud. Migrating to the cloud doesn't mean they face any more or less security risk than keeping data on premises."

Lieberman argues that attackers use the same automated cyber attacks on physical systems that they do on cloud-hosted systems. To succeed -- whether inside the cloud or not -- attackers need credentials. To gain these credentials, cyber criminals use tactics such as spear phishing and social engineering to circumvent traditional perimeter defenses like firewalls. Once inside the network, the attackers look for privileged credentials that allow them to move between systems and steal sensitive data.

"A security solution that provides unique and frequently changing credentials for each privileged account ensures that even if an intruder steals a password, it is time-limited and cannot be used to jump from system to system on the network. And if this solution can be deployed in a cloud or hybrid environment, while also securing the credentials that underpin the administration of cloud portals themselves, we will see confidence in cloud security rise," Lieberman concluded.

For more information on the survey see .

Lieberman Software blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access -- both on-premises and in the cloud -- Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit .

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR

1-714-832-8716

1-949-231-2965





More information:

http://www.liebsoft.com



PressRelease by

Lieberman Software Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 500261

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lieberman Software Corporation

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease