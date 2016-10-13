Rezidor's Q3 2016 Financial Report & Webcast on 25th October 2016

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q3-2016 on 25(th)

October 2016 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann,

President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an

audio webcast.



To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:



Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538



Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440







United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1918



United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 4841







Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0660



Belgium National free phone: 0800 58032







France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 27



France National free phone: 0805 631 579







United States of America: +1646 254 3360



USA National free phone 1877 280 1254







Confirmation Code: 3927067







To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com





For further information, contact:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation

Management

renu.snehi(at)carlsonrezidor.com



Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader

lucie.cardona(at)carlsonrezidor.com





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/142138/R/2048559/765941.pdf







