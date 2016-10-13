       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Rezidor's Q3 2016 Financial Report & Webcast on 25th October 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q3-2016 on 25(th)
October 2016 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann,
President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an
audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538

Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440



United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1918

United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 4841



Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0660

Belgium National free phone: 0800 58032



France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 27

France National free phone: 0805 631 579



United States of America: +1646 254 3360

USA National free phone 1877 280 1254



Confirmation Code: 3927067



To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com


For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation
Management
renu.snehi(at)carlsonrezidor.com

Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader
lucie.cardona(at)carlsonrezidor.com


Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/142138/R/2048559/765941.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via GlobeNewswire






http://www.rezidor.com/



