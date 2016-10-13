Rezidor's Q3 2016 Financial Report & Webcast on 25th October 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q3-2016 on 25(th)
October 2016 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann,
President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an
audio webcast.
To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:
Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538
Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440
United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1918
United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 4841
Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0660
Belgium National free phone: 0800 58032
France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 27
France National free phone: 0805 631 579
United States of America: +1646 254 3360
USA National free phone 1877 280 1254
Confirmation Code: 3927067
To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com
For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation
Management
renu.snehi(at)carlsonrezidor.com
Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader
lucie.cardona(at)carlsonrezidor.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/142138/R/2048559/765941.pdf
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via GlobeNewswire
