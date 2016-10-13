ROBIT PLC: GROWTH 28,6 PERCENT

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 13 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11.00 A.M.



ROBIT PLC: GROWTH 28,6 PERCENT



Robit Plc continues its strong growth. The growth from the comparative period

was 28,6 percent.



Robit Plc publishes annually a half-year financial report and a financial

statements release. In accordance with the company's IR principles, Robit Plc

releases regularly also its quarterly net sales.



Robit Plc's unaudited net sales in the review period 1-9/2016 totaled EUR

42.037.145 (EUR 32.691.216 comparative period 1-9/2015), which means 28,6

percent growth from the comparative period. It is notable that the recent

acquisitions of Drilling Tools Australia Pty Ltd and Bulroc (UK) Ltd changed

Robit Plc's structure and thus also the figures' comparability. The net sales of

the acquired companies is included in the disclosed Robit Plc's net sales only

for Q3/2016, i.e. the period following the acquisitions.



The net sales of the group when excluding the acquired companies' net sales also

developed positively. The growth from the comparative period was +4,4 percent.

The company discloses this corresponding net sales figure once more covering the

whole financial year.



Market is expected to remain challenging, albeit slight signals of positive

change are being recognized. Robit Plc's largest market area after the

acquisitions has been Asia-Australia, where demand is expected to be more active

than in the rest of the world. In accordance with its plans, Robit Plc continues

integrating the acquired companies focusing on sales in order to ensure further

growth.



As a growth company Robit Plc's strategic target is to reach annual average

organic growth of 15 percent over the cycles. In 2015 the organic growth was

19,1 percent. The company's long-term (10 years) average growth has been 23



percent.



ROBIT PLC



Mikko Mattila, CEO



Harri Sjöholm, Chairman



Further information:

Robit Plc



Harri Sjöholm, Chairman

+358 400 622 092

harri.sjoholm(at)robit.fi



Mikko Mattila, CEO

+358 40 736 7001

mikko.mattila(at)robit.fi



Certified Advisor

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch

Tel. +358 9 6162 8101



Robit is a Finnish company selling and servicing global customers in drilling

consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and cooling,

construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided into Top

Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has twelve own

offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in Finland,

South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's

First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information,

see www.robit.fi.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robit.fi









More information:

http://www.robit.fi/



