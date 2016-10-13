(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 13 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11.00 A.M.
ROBIT PLC: GROWTH 28,6 PERCENT
Robit Plc continues its strong growth. The growth from the comparative period
was 28,6 percent.
Robit Plc publishes annually a half-year financial report and a financial
statements release. In accordance with the company's IR principles, Robit Plc
releases regularly also its quarterly net sales.
Robit Plc's unaudited net sales in the review period 1-9/2016 totaled EUR
42.037.145 (EUR 32.691.216 comparative period 1-9/2015), which means 28,6
percent growth from the comparative period. It is notable that the recent
acquisitions of Drilling Tools Australia Pty Ltd and Bulroc (UK) Ltd changed
Robit Plc's structure and thus also the figures' comparability. The net sales of
the acquired companies is included in the disclosed Robit Plc's net sales only
for Q3/2016, i.e. the period following the acquisitions.
The net sales of the group when excluding the acquired companies' net sales also
developed positively. The growth from the comparative period was +4,4 percent.
The company discloses this corresponding net sales figure once more covering the
whole financial year.
Market is expected to remain challenging, albeit slight signals of positive
change are being recognized. Robit Plc's largest market area after the
acquisitions has been Asia-Australia, where demand is expected to be more active
than in the rest of the world. In accordance with its plans, Robit Plc continues
integrating the acquired companies focusing on sales in order to ensure further
growth.
As a growth company Robit Plc's strategic target is to reach annual average
organic growth of 15 percent over the cycles. In 2015 the organic growth was
19,1 percent. The company's long-term (10 years) average growth has been 23
percent.
ROBIT PLC
Mikko Mattila, CEO
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
Further information:
Robit Plc
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm(at)robit.fi
Mikko Mattila, CEO
+358 40 736 7001
mikko.mattila(at)robit.fi
Certified Advisor
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch
Tel. +358 9 6162 8101
Robit is a Finnish company selling and servicing global customers in drilling
consumables for applications in tunneling, geothermal heating and cooling,
construction, and mining industries. The company's business is divided into Top
Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services business units. Robit has twelve own
offices and active sales networks in 115 countries and production in Finland,
South Korea, Australia and UK. The company is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's
First North Finland marketplace with trading code ROBIT. For more information,
see www.robit.fi.
