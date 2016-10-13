DoYourData Releases Powerful Mac Data Erasure Software  Super Eraser for Mac 4.0

DoYourData Software releases DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0 to permanently erase data under macOS 10.12 Sierra

(firmenpresse) - DoYourData Software, the famous data security software developer, releases new version of Mac data erasure software  DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0 . This powerful Mac data erasure software enables Mac users to securely erase data from hard drive, digital camera, USB flash drive, memory card, SD card, external hard disk or other storage media under Mac OS. The 4.0 version is fully compatible with the latest Mac operating system  macOS 10.12 Sierra.



Nowadays, cyber crime is becoming more and more rampant. If the private or business data falls into the wrong hands, it would result in loss of privacy, prestige and money. Permanently erasing data from hard drives or removable devices is very important before reselling, donating, or lending devices to other people.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac has won the trust of tens of thousands of users since its debut in 2014. It provides secure data erasure solution to permanently wipe data off hard drive or storage media under Mac OS. The 4.0 version newly supports to wipe data under macOS 10.12 Sierra . And it has been equipped with more certified data erasure algorithms.



To meet various data erasure needs, DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0 offers three flexible data erasure modes to let Mac users permanently destroy & erase data in different situations.



Mode 1: Selectively erase files or folders.



This mode allows Mac users to permanently erase specific files or folders from Mac hard drive or storage media device.



Mode 2: Wipe entire hard drive.



This mode can help Mac users to wipe entire hard drive or storage device to erase all the existing data and deleted/lost data on the hard drive/device.



Mode 3: Wipe unused disk space.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0 can wipe the unused disk space to permanently erase deleted/lost data on the hard drive or storage media device without affecting the existing data.



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0: http://www.doyourdata.com/data-erase-software/super-eraser-mac.html



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac Business 4.0: http://www.doyourdata.com/data-erase-software/super-eraser-mac-business.html



DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0 will permanently erase the selected data from Mac hard drive or storage media without leaving any chance of data recovery. Once the data is erased by DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0, it will be permanently lost, cant be recovered by any data recovery software or data recovery service. So please back up useful files to other hard drive before erasing data with DoYourData Super Eraser for Mac 4.0.



About DoYourData Software:



DoYourData Software is a professional software developer which is dedicated to providing complete and safe data recovery software and Mac/PC utilities for individuals, enterprises and business users worldwide. It supplies global users with excellent data recovery programs under Windows/OS X and wonderful Mac/PC utilities, as well as provides data recovery software for iPhone/iPad/iPod data recovery, storage device data recovery. To get more information, please visit www.doyourdata.com



Contact:

Bryan Deng

Company: DoYourData Software

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support(at)doyourdata.com





More information:

http://www.doyourdata.com



Keywords (optional):

