SLIO 017PN - More memory and performance in the control cabinet

(PresseBox) - To take the current and future developments in the field of technology and innovation into account, VIPA increased the memory and performance of its product family SLIO. With the new SLIO CPU 017PN VIPA offers a powerful platform for the latest applications and future functions and features for its customers. The sales launch will be at the SPS IPC Drives 2016.

The new SLIO CPU 017PN is a further development of the SLIO CPU 015PN and provides a memory that is up to four times larger. It is perfectly suitable therefore for comprehensive and demanding user programs.

Besides the memory expansion the 017PN distinguishes itself through twice and four times higher performance data, more communication connections, and a 25 to 50 percent higher CPU performance compared with the 015PN. With this the customer has the highest performance in the middle controller segment at his disposal.

An additional special feature is that a 2-port switch for PROFINET and for standard Ethernet is integrated in the 017PN as standard and as well as two RS485 interfaces which are for the optional use of PROFIBUS master / slave. In addition, the user can add up to 64 expansion modules to the new CPU and can select from nearly 100 modules. So there is a suitable module for each application.

All in all, the new CPU 017PN is the ?Best-in-Class? in the field of decentral control systems of the S7 segment, with the features and performance of a Siemens 1500 and the variability of the system SLIO.

Target application

With its high performance and the larger memory the SLIO 017PN is particularly suitable for the deployment in machine and system constructions, in building technology, and serial machines with PROFINET and/or several Ethernet productive connections.

All highlights and technical data at a glance:



Up to 2MB work memory (512 ? 2048 kB)

25 ? 50% higher CPU performance



2 ? 4x higher performance data (periphery range 8 kB, bit memory 16 kB, counter/times 2048 kB etc.)

Two-way PROFINET switch: up to 128 devices, 768 I/O bytes, 24 productive connections, PN V2,3

Two-way Ethernet switch: up to 4 productive connections (S7, open communication)

In each case 8 Ethernet PG/OP connections

DHCP support

2x RS485 interface: MPI, USS master, ASCII, ETX/STX, 3964R, Modbus master/slave (optional PROFIBUS master/slave)

Expandable up to 64 SLIO modules

Programmable with SPEED7 Studio, SIMATIC Manager and TIA Portal





VIPA GmbH, located in Herzogenaurach, is a global player with strong regional roots. The company has been developing and producing reliable automation components and Programmable Logic Controls (PLC) for three decades. The innovative solutions are deployed in the automobile industry and in the building technology as well as in the food and beverage and logistics industry. VIPA has worldwide presences in more than 60 countries, has nearly 250 employees and is part of the YASKAWA Europe GmbH, the European subsidiary of the Japanese manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corporation for high-quality drive technology and robotic since 2012.





Company information / Profile:

