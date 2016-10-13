HUBER+SUHNER launches new high performance cable assemblies designed for test & measurement applications

(firmenpresse) - HUBER+SUHNER has launched the SUCOFLEX 526V assembly, the first member of the SUCOFLEX 500V family of high performance cable assemblies designed for test & measurement applications up to 26.5 GHz. The products are designed to provide an ideal solution for precise measurements in critical laboratory conditions.



Guaranteeing the highest level of satisfaction, the first product from the SUCOFLEX 500V family is the only available VNA microwave cable assembly with a maximum phase variation of 50 ppm between temperatures of 15°C and 30°C. The SUCOFLEX 526V shows no PTFE phase knee at 19°C as opposed to conventional VNA test cable assemblies which cause phase variations and unstable measurements in critical laboratory conditions.



Thanks to their unique design, the cable assemblies are extremely flexible, easy to use and have zero spring back, facilitating a smooth design and efficient handling during measurement. Setting a new standard with regards to return loss, the unique measurement stability of the SUCOFLEX 526V assemblies delivers best-in-class phase and amplitude stability with flexure, movement, temperature and tensile stress.



Performance, stability and reliability is what matters most in demanding environments where products are subject to severe operating conditions, said Dora Apostolou, Application Engineer at HUBER+SUHNER. We are proud of our new SUCOFLEX 526V family and excited to show how it answers the demands of the test and measurement industry for phase stable assemblies versus bending and temperature solutions.



The ruggedized construction maximises both torque and crush resistance, the 3.5mm precision connector is extremely robust and keeps the centre conductor always in the exact same position. Every detail of the test assemblies has been accurately designed in order to guarantee the most faultless and reliable performance in test and measurement environments.



The SUCOFLEX 526V, which is available in three standard lengths, attracted a large amount of interest when it made its debut at European Microwave Week 2016 in London last week. For more information, please visit: smile.hubersuhner.com.









HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems  developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency  the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life  even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 60 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

