Reliable and proven? a true classic in High Voltage

Series-S, 10 to 40 kVDC / 30 A from GES Electronic&Service

(PresseBox) - GES Electronic & Service ? a leader in high voltage connectivity ? provides Series-S premium single-pin high voltage connectors for classic HV-connectivity tasks. Areas of application mainly are DC voltages for ionization and electrostatic processes in analysis-, laboratory- and medical technologies as well as power electronics in general. Series-S is particularly suited as voltage output on diverse high voltage sources.

With a rated current of up to 30 A (max. operating current 40 A, pulse current 3000 A) Series-S is available in four sizes for operating voltages from 10 to 40 kVDC (testing voltage 15-60 kVDC). The insulation material PTFE complies with the flammability classification UL94 V-0 as well as with the insulating material group 1 according to DIN IEC 60664 and a CTI-value of 600. The robust nickel-coated metal-housing complies with protection class IP50 (mated condition) and is locked by a screw closure. Series-S can be equipped with a 4-hole flange or a round flange as well as either with silver- or gold-plated 2.5 mm solder contacts for wire sizes up to AWG 14 (2.5 mm²).

The high voltage connectors of GES Electronic & Service are worldwide proven in a multitude of HV-applications and are seen as reliable, durable and well-engineered solutions.

VISIT US AT electronica 2016 in Munich / Germany

08.-11.Mai 2016, HALL A2 / BOOTH 670



GES Electronic & Service GmbH is a German manufacturer and specialist for high voltage interconnections located in Hallbergmoos near Munich.



The company designs and markets high-voltage connectors in diverse configurations for operating voltages up to 100 kVDC as well as modular high voltage interconnection systems combinable with pneumatic-, power-, signal- and data-transmission for complex applications.

In addition to their standard products GES Electronic & Service GmbH also provides great competence for customer- and application-specific designs and adjustments.

Areas of application mainly are acceleration- and pulse voltages for ionization and electrostatic processes in detection and analysis, medical- and biotech, semiconductor- and microelectronics, nuclear- and particle physics and the according measurement- and testing technologies as well as power electronics in general.

GES Electronic & Service GmbH has been a reliable partner and OEM-supplier to customers throughout Europe, the United States and worldwide for almost 25 years. The products of the company are proven manifold and worldwide in a multitude of high voltage applications and are seen as reliable, durable and well-engineered solutions within their segment.





Date: 10/13/2016

