OKI Announces Pre-launch of New ColorPainter E-64s Device

(firmenpresse) - Neu-Isenburg, 13th October 2016  OKI Europe Ltd is set to preview its new E-64s ColorPainter solution at five major print events this autumn as it gears up for the official launch of the new wide format printer in December 2016.



The ColorPainter E-64s is the latest addition to the renowned ColorPainter family that has already set new standards in high-quality large format printing through the M-64s and its big brother, the H3-104s. Like these solutions, the E-64s provides premium performance and offers a high-level of precision and ease-of-use as well as supporting entry-level, environmentally friendly printing.



Using OKIs high-pigment ECO solvent SX ink, the new device supports the optimum level of colour at all print speeds for both indoor and outdoor applications. The ability to handle a wide range of media makes the E-64s the ideal choice for high-quality, agile printing for every user of large format printers. The ColorPainter E-64s achieves impressive results whether it is printing on back-/front-lit, technical textile, wallpaper, canvas, hard PVC, banner, vinyl or many different types of media.



Proven technologies associated with the M-series including Smart Pass 4, Smart Nozzle Mapping 3 and Dynamic Dot Printing as well as H3-series technologies like the Safe Scanning System, are integrated in this printer and ensure optimum print results. In the case of printing indoors, where electro static materials are often used, an optional ionizer supports outstanding print output. Added to this, the E-64ss user-friendly construction and features ensure that managing and handling the printer from preparation to operation, right through to maintenance, is convenient and easy.



The ColorPainter E-64s was recently previewed at Viscom Paris and FESPA Africa together with OKIs digital LED Pro Series range of White Toner printers and Neon Colour printers. Customers and Dealers will have the opportunity to see and experience these fantastic printing devices at Viscom Milan and Frankfurt, as well as the Print Show in the UK.





out OKI Europe

OKI Europe Ltd is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand dedicated to creating cost effective, professional in-house printers, applications and services which are designed to increase the efficiency of todays and tomorrows businesses.



The company is well-established as one of Europes leading printer brands, in terms of value and units shipped. For over 60 years OKI Europe has been delivering advanced printing solutions worldwide, introducing ground-breaking technologies that support the needs of businesses large and small. Our pioneering development of digital LED printing technology has placed OKI at the forefront of the market in delivering high-definition, eco-friendly printing devices.



In addition to a vast portfolio of award-winning printers and MFPs, OKI offers a range of services to help optimise print and document workflows. This, together with an integrated suite of software technologies and tools, can help businesses take control of their print and document costs in a secure environment, whether office based, mobile or in the cloud.



Today OKI Europe employs approximately 1,000 people in 21 locations (sales offices and production sites) and is represented in 60 countries throughout the EMEA region.



Visit www.oki.com/eu for further information.

