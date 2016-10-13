Stop Wasting Time on Paper Purchase Orders

(PresseBox) - With today?s technology, it?s possible to order food, book a hotel, buy and ship a gift to a friend living halfway around the world, and check in for a flight from virtually any location at any time. Now, that same flexibility and convenience can help businesses worldwide run their purchasing processes more efficiently with DPO (Digital Purchase Order).

DPO provides businesses with cloud-based, B2B purchase order software. Rather than printing, scanning, emailing, or handling physical copies of the purchase order, the entire process is completed digitally. This means that a purchase order can be completed in less than five minutes. And once the PO is sent to a vendor, it becomes a binding, legal contract.

According to company?s spokesperson, Bogdan Tomassini-Buechner, ?With plans starting at just $14 per month, DPO is the perfect solution for any company. All you have to do is visit www.digitalpurchaseorder.com, and sign up for a 30-day free trial to see what you?ve been missing!?

?DPO is a game changer for me,? said John Terry, a purchasing manager. ?To be able to approve on the go and not come back to the office to a two-foot pile of POs is wonderful.?

Along with the quick turnaround, DPO provides a secure and transparent process. Each step of the approval process is tracked for future review, and no purchase orders can be deleted from the system. DPO also offers plenty of customization with many user-defined fields and the ability to add a company logo to reports. This allows businesses to run as seamlessly and efficiently as possible.

For more information, visit: http://www.digitalpurchaseorder.com/...

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/...

About Digital Purchase Order

Digital Purchase Order software is the fastest and simplest approach to managing the purchasing workflow. Users can create and approve purchase orders from anywhere on this secure, digital platform, ensuring their business continues to move forward. DPO is the #1 Award Winning Purchase Order Software from 2013-2016.





MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Digital Purchase Order

Contact Person: Bogdan Tomassini-Buechner

Phone: +49 30 555 72 5950

Email: info(at)digitalpurchaseorder.com

Website: http://www.digitalpurchaseorder.com/





Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016

