SAKL Reports System-Wide Sales in September of $1.31M

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- (OTC PINK: SAKL), reports total ticket sales of $1,041,286 across all corporate and franchised events in North America for the month of September. The sales leader for September was The Lantern Fest® with $707,512 in ticket sales during the month. Our Green Endeavors, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNE) entities contributed $269,086 in realized revenues. GRNE's revenues were up 19.57% from last year at its locations.

Richard Surber, CEO of SAKL, commented, "We are working on flattening out the seasonality aspect of our business by increasing the number of Lantern Fest® events held in the fall and winter months. We currently have 13 events left to close out 2016. Our team is simultaneously setting the stage for 2017, which based upon our initial schedule, is expected to show record results."

Mr. Surber added, "We continue to make progress on completing our audit. The most difficult hurdles to completing the audit appear to have been cleared at this point. I expect a Form to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission prior to the end of 2016."

Readers should note that ticket sales are not recorded as realized revenues until the event(s) are held. Ticket sales made in advance of the event are booked as deferred revenues, a liability on the balance sheet, until the events are held. Realized revenues for the month of September are expected to be higher than the ticket sales reported in this press release. Furthermore, franchisee's ticket sales are not booked as SAKL revenues, only the franchise fees paid to SAKL. Franchisee fees, sponsorship fees, international ticket sales, and franchise fees are not included in the $1.31M system-wide sales number for purposes of this press release.

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch), and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at , , , , , , and .

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at . The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

