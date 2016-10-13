GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Now Available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace

GridGain Enterprise Edition Offers Unprecedented Performance and Scale for Data-Intensive Applications

(firmenpresse) - FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite, announced today it is now offering the GridGain Enterprise Edition in the . GridGain deployed through the AWS Marketplace will make it easier for organizations of all sizes and in all industries to rapidly and effectively deploy GridGain's distributed, massively parallel, in-memory solution on AWS. In September, GridGain Systems also announced .

Based on Apache Ignite, the enables massive scale out of data-intensive applications and a 1,000x improvement in transaction times versus disk-based approaches without replacing the existing underlying databases. It provides high-speed transactions with ACID guarantees, real-time streaming, and fast analytics in a single, comprehensive data access and processing layer. GridGain powers existing or new applications in a distributed, massively parallel architecture on affordable, industry-standard hardware, which can be easily scaled by adding more nodes to the compute grid. The GridGain In-Memory Data Fabric requires minimal or no modifications to the application or database layers for architectures built on RDBMS, NoSQL or Apache Hadoop® databases.

"Organizations around the world are already deploying Apache Ignite and the GridGain In-Memory Data Fabric on AWS. Offering the GridGain Enterprise Edition on the AWS Marketplace will make it even easier and faster to deploy and manage GridGain on AWS," said , President and CEO of GridGain. "GridGain can be deployed on premise or in the cloud. For many companies, deploying GridGain on AWS or Microsoft Azure delivers unprecedented flexibility, scalability and performance. Deploying GridGain on AWS or Azure makes it possible for organizations of every size in every industry to take advantage of in-memory computing to provide real-time insights into their Big Data, offer new services, optimize their customer experience, and much more."

GridGain is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions built on Apache® Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, ecommerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors. GridGain solutions connect data stores (SQL, NoSQL, and Apache Hadoop®) with cloud-scale applications and enable massive data throughput and ultra-low latencies across a scalable cluster of commodity servers. The GridGain In-Memory Data Fabric is the most comprehensive, enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform for high volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics and hybrid transactional/analytical processing. For more information, visit .

GridGain is a trademark or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

