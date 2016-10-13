Existing GTX Corp Distributor of GPS SmartSoles for Denmark Expands Into Norway

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- (OTC PINK: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced existing Demark distributor Safecall expanded their operations into Norway and signed an exclusive distribution agreement for both countries. Safecall first launched the in Denmark last October. Due to an increase in product demand and the recent Dementia Plan 2020 announcement by the Norwegian government, it has expanded distribution into Norway and locked up exclusive rights. Safecall has already placed a blanket order of GPS SmartSoles for the remaining of the year for both Denmark and Norway and will be submitting another order to cover the first half of 2017 by end of next month.

Tommy Rasmussen, Director of Safecall Denmark ApS, said, "We are excited to expand upon the growing success we have been experiencing with the GPS SmartSole in Denmark and enter into a broader agreement with GTX Corp for Norway. Based upon the strong demand and reaction that we have received from the market and equally strong interest from the government and municipalities, we are confident that the product will have continued and growing success."

The Norwegian government launched its which provides the framework for further cooperation between state, municipalities and voluntary sector so that people with dementia can live better lives. Minister of Health, Bent Hoie, commented, "We want to enable people living with dementia to participate more actively in society."

A survey on using GPS technology was completed and published in 2015. Of the , the survey revealed that almost all experience greater peace of mind and increased levels of physical activity using GPS devices. The study forms part of the public sector innovation projects collectively known as "Trygge Spor og SamSpill (safe tracking and interaction)." The initial project began with five municipalities and 50 dementia sufferers and in 2015 it was expanded to include 18 municipalities. More or less all respondents to the survey (next of kin, GPS users, health service providers and staff at out-patient clinics and nursing homes), say that the GPS device gives them greater peace of mind. Staff at clinics and homes experience fewer conflicts and waste less time and effort in redirecting patients and keeping order on the wards. Moreover, the technology can result in financial savings in cases where sufferers are able to live for longer at home or can reside in open, as opposed to secure, nursing home wards.

As part of the plan, municipalities will be able to apply for the following grants:

Day activity services for people with dementia living at home under a special grant scheme administered by the Norwegian Directorate of Health;

Building or modernizing nursing homes and assisted living facilities with 24-hour care to take account of the needs of people with dementia and cognitive impairment through a special investment grant scheme offered by the Norwegian State Housing Bank. The design of all new buildings and modernization projects must take account of the needs of people with dementia.

Andrew Duncan, head of International Business Development for GTX Corp., stated, "We have been extremely pleased by the progress Safecall has demonstrated this past year, so when they approached us to start selling and marketing to the municipalities in Norway we immediately began negotiations granting them exclusive rights. We fully expect Safecall to hit the ground running, given the high demand and proactive measures being taken by the Norwegian government to introduce GPS-based solutions to approximately 80,000 people afflicted with dementia in Norway."

In 2012, Alzheimer Europe estimated the number of people with dementia in Norway at 77,158. This represented 1.56 % of the total population of 4,960,482. The number of people with dementia as a percentage of the population is similar to other European countries with an average of 1.55% and in the U.S. with a slightly higher average of 1.66%.

GTX Corp's patented are the world's first wearable yet invisible tracking recovery technology that are placed in the wearer's shoes and contain a GPS chip connected through a global cellular network that sends a signal to a central monitoring website or app showing the exact location of the individual wearing the SmartSoles. They are water resistant, come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are made with the highest quality electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

The simplicity behind the SmartSole Platform is that when someone wanders off, becomes lost or abducted, a text or email alert is sent to a caregiver's phone and computer with a direct link to a Google map plotting the location. Alerts can be directed to a local authority and/or a private call center to provide continuous monitoring and support.

Safecall Denmark ApS was founded in 2004 and has been focusing on GPS localizing systems for people who wander. The Safecall localizing platform has been developed through the years, and is now the market-leading platform in Denmark, used by thousands of people in the healthcare sector every day. The platform makes it possible to use different kinds of localizing equipment, but with the same easy user interface every time. This enables the healthcare staff to concentrate on the care and not on the IT systems. It is possible to use whatever preferred device for localizing, PC, SMS messages, Laptop, Native APP for IoS, Android and Windows. An API is used when integrated into nurse call systems.

GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over , GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning , blockbuster Smartphone and innovative . GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates , which develops applications for smart phones and tablets, . The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an patents pending, registered trademarks, copyrights and URL's.

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document's content by third parties unknown to the company.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases "expects," "would," "will," "believes," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained at ). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX's forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

General information, licensing or investor relations email:







213.489.3019



GTX Corp Europe

Nelson Skip Riddle

Email:

Tel: +44 7785 364100

GTX Corp.

