WP Engine Boosts SEO and Security Across All Customer Sites with Free SSL/TLS Certificates

(firmenpresse) - London, UK - October 13, 2016 - WP Engine today announced that it has made Lets Encrypt SSL/TLS certificates freely available to all customers. This means for every single one of our 50,000 customers setting up a secure site is simple, automated, and completely free.

Lets Encrypt is an open certificate authority whose purpose is to make HTTPS ubiquitous on the internet through free SSL/TLS certificates. These certificates are recognized by all modern browsers and use a high level of cryptographic technology to secure connections.

A 2016 Google report revealed an alarmingly large number of the webs most-trafficked sites fail to use this crucial security protocol. In the Google audit, 79 of the webs top 100 non-Google sites do not deploy HTTPS by default, while 67 of those use either outdated encryption technology or offer none at all.

Now, every page of a website hosted on WP Engine can, at the click of a button, offer encrypted HTTPS connections to that sites visitors. This means a visitors information remains confidential from prying eyes, data cant be modified without your knowledge and theres a way of authenticating that the site youre on is the one you intended to visit. In this way HTTPS provides important benefits like confidentiality, integrity and identity.

HTTPS has benefits for website owners too, who can expect improved site performance and better search ranking on popular search engines such as Google.

The Internet today isnt the same as it was even 5 years ago. Theres an expectation that people should be able to go securely online without worrying if their information will be exploited or fall into the wrong hands, says Jason Cohen, CEO of WP Engine. HTTPS is a win for everyone. On the one hand it provides greater trust, privacy and security for site visitors and on the other it delivers faster site speeds with better SEO for website owners.

HTTPS is available for all new WP Engine customers, and existing customers can enable HTTPS with just a few clicks in the WP Engine User Portal. Free HTTPS helps secure WP Engine sites and is just one of the initiatives that help drive security at WP Engine from proactive vulnerability scans, disaster recovery, security patching, site audits and code review, and the multiple security layers built into the platform making us the first choice for enterprises and WordPress agencies worldwide.




http://www.realwire.com/releases/WP-Engine-Boosts-SEO-and-Security-Across-All-Customer-Sites



wp-engine, seo, security, ssl-tls, certificates



Media Contact
Lawrie Benfield / Adam Ward
Octopus Group on behalf of WP Engine
WPEngine(at)weareoctopusgroup.net



published by: RealWire
Date: 10/13/2016 - 14:23
Language: English
Firma: RealWire
Samantha Sharp
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640

