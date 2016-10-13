Largest Data Center in Oregon Joins the Hillsboro Data Center Ring

Interconnection to New Fiber Route Extends Local and International Connectivity Through Direct Access to 13 Carriers and Several Transpacific Networks

(firmenpresse) - HILLSBORO, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- , a national wholesale data center provider, today announces a new partnership with privately held Oregon-based service provider (recently acquired by Wave Broadband), to connect its to the newly established Hillsboro Data Center Ring. With a growing presence of carriers in the area, there are an estimated 21 network providers that can be accessed across the ring. Infomart Portland, Oregon's largest merchant data center with respect to square footage and critical load capacity, extends this connectivity to an additional 13 carriers within its facility.

Currently interconnecting six data centers in the Hillsboro, Oregon, area, the Hillsboro Data Center Ring provides low loss, high-count fiber that can be utilized as either dark fiber or for wavelength services. By virtue of these routes, Infomart Portland data center customers can now gain access to redundant dark fiber connections for pathways to other companies in Portland-area data centers.

"Infomart has always focused on enabling IT operations in fiber and connectivity-rich geographic regions of the U.S.," states John Sheputis, President of Infomart Data Centers. "Interconnecting our Portland data center and the Hillsboro Data Center Ring provides Infomart customers with connectivity to international subsea cable systems as well as to other companies with critical data assets in the greater Portland-Hillsboro region."

The partnership between Infomart and CoastCom to connect its Portland data center to the Hillsboro Data Center Ring will create an interconnection from its facility to offshore fiber routes originating at a submarine cable landing site in Pacific City, Oregon. This will provide Infomart Portland customers with path-diverse terrestrial fiber routes to transpacific cables from several northern Asian countries, in addition to New Zealand and Australia. Infomart Portland customers will then be able to directly access their international customers, which represents a major development for the facility's critical infrastructure and global connectivity.

"We're excited that Infomart's Portland facility is now connected to our Hillsboro Data Center Ring," states Greg Palser of CoastCom (now Wave's Vice President of Business Development). "This partnership provides additional connectivity for Infomart Portland customers who now have the ability to access pathways to other companies and carriers in Portland-area data centers, as well as the potential to access key international markets serviced by submarine cables that terminate in facilities located on our Hillsboro fiber ring. It also benefits more than a dozen network carriers represented in Infomart's Portland facility."

Infomart Portland features 4.6 MW of move-in ready space and 8 MW of shell space currently available at the 24 MW property. Realizing its mission of enabling the world's most sustainable IT operations, Infomart also powers its Portland data center with electricity sourced from Pacific Northwest-based federal power agency Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), which is among the largest suppliers of hydroelectric power in the U.S. and boasts one of the lowest carbon footprints in the country. Additionally, Infomart Portland is sited in a state-sponsored Enterprise Zone wherein property taxes, both real and business, are abated for up to five years per investment. This advantage, together with the absence of sales and use tax, make Oregon the lowest cost state for leased data center operations in the United States.

To learn more about Infomart and its Portland data center, visit .

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas, Texas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit or connect with Infomart on and .

CoastCom provides high speed Internet, data and voice services for customers on the Oregon Coast. They also operate a cable landing station and provide terrestrial fiber routes for submarine cables from the coast to the Portland Metro Area. Recently acquired by Wave Broadband, CoastCom is now part of a gigabit fiber and broadband services provider for West Coast business and residential customers. Wave delivers a range of solutions for businesses, including custom fiber networks, high capacity Internet access, data transport, voice services, and colocation hosting. For more information, visit .





