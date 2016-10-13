hVIVO to Present at the 2016 BIO Investor Forum

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- hVIVO plc (AIM: HVO), a specialty biopharma company with clinical testing capabilities, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2016 BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the section of the hVIVO website at . A webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the , the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc ("hVIVO"), a specialty biopharma company with clinical testing capabilities, is pioneering a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases. Leveraging human disease models in flu, RSV, and asthma exacerbation, the hVIVO platform captures disease in motion, illuminating the entire disease life cycle from healthy to sick and back to health. Based in the UK, market leader hVIVO has conducted more than 45 clinical studies, inoculated over 2,250 volunteers and has three first-in-class therapies currently in development with a growing pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, please visit , , and .

For further information, please contact:



hVIVO plc

+44 207 756 1300



Kym Denny (Chief Executive Officer)



Graham Yeatman (Chief Financial & Business Officer)



Media Enquiries

+44 203 021 3933 / +44 7854 979 420



Colin Paterson (Director of Marketing, Communication and Public Relations)



Numis Securities Limited

+44 207 260 1000

Michael Meade / Freddie Barnfield (Nominated Adviser)

James Black / Michael Burke (Corporate Broking)





