Petrogress Selects PCG Advisory Group for Integrated Strategic Communications

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Petrogress, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) ("Petrogress" or the "Company") a commodity company and sea-transportation provider of heavy oils and natural gas, today announced the Company has retained PCG Advisory Group, a leading investor relations and integrated communication firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, social and digital media and public relations.

Christos Traios, Chairman and CEO of Petrogres, stated, "After our initial meeting with Jeff Ramson and his experienced team at PCG, I was pleased to learn of their professionalism and experience with small growing companies who need extra help in communicating their strategy and refining the message to stakeholders and the investor community."

Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group, said, "PCG is pleased to add Petrogress to its roster of clients who desire a more clearly defined communications strategy. Mr. Traios has vast experience and a long family history in transporting petroleum products, logistic services and tanker-transportation. We look forward to working with the Petrogress team."

Petrogres Co. Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogess, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) is an international merchant of petroleum products, specializing in crude oil and refined products trade within West Africa and Mediterranean countries. The Company procures its products from refineries, crude oil suppliers and traders and then deploys tanker vessels managed by its sister company, Petronav, which ships Petrogress products to designated destinations, mostly in West Africa, where it is resold to customers. Petrogres provides innovative solutions tailored to its customer's needs and has extensive experience performing complex freight movements and liquid cargo logistics.

Petronav Carriers LLC., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogress, Inc. based in Piraeus, Greece, was formed to operate day-to-day logistics and sea transportation of liquid petroleum products through its fleet of four tanker ships. Petronav's fleet provides Ship-to-Ship (STS) and/or Midstream services giving Petrogres the flexibility to operate as an integrated company moving its products from origin to destination or by employing part of the fleet to third-party independent charterers.

Please visit our website at for additional information.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, PCG Advisory Group is dedicated to the delivery of top tier investor relations, strategic advisory, communications, and innovative digital media services for the micro and small cap public company marketplace. PCG has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, energy and other emerging growth companies, both in the US and internationally.

PCG's team of senior level professionals bring many years of direct advisory experience, along with unique and high quality relationships amongst the investment and media communities. Our primary focus is building a shareholder base and expanding market awareness through very professional methods and initiatives.

PCG's Capital Markets Advisory Services include overall investor marketing and communications strategy development to increase and leverage awareness, visibility and credibility. PCG's Social and Digital Media services include maximizing social and professional digital media channels to effectively and accurately communicate clients' specific opportunities.

Please follow us on our social media channels:

Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin | Google+ | Stocktwits |

PCG Advisory Group



Christine J. Petraglia

Managing Director

(646)731-9817

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 500324

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Petrogress, Inc.

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease