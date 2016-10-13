Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Announces New Joint Venture With Chronic Candy

(firmenpresse) - INGLEWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) is pleased to announce through "Original Hollywood Hemp" a new joint venture with "Chronic Candy" . Chronic Candy is a pioneer and a respected leader in the Hemp and CBD edibles industry.

Together, GRCU and Chronic Candy will develop a new line of CBD Infused Edibles and Lollipops under a new brand name to be announced in the very near future. Chronic Candy has created a new blend of powerful CBD & terpene infused edibles. Using a mixture of PURE 99% CBD Isolate and a combination of true terpenes, the company is able to replicate the entourage effects and benefits for these CBD edibles to provide a safe and healthy alternative to access the many benefits of CBD.

Chronic Candy is an established and well-known name across the country. This is the original CBD lollipop that has been distributed across the nation for the last 15 years. The new line of products will hold the same quality standards as before, but provide a new spectrum of flavors & effects thanks to the added terpenes & cannabinoids.

The original CBD lollipop has used hemp based CBD oil for years. This new combination of pure CBD & terpenes will allow for additional entourage effects. These entourage effects will provide a series of added medicinal benefits.

The founder of Chronic Candy, Tony Van Pelt -- "We are excited to form this new joint venture with GRCU under 'Original Hollywood Hemp' in the development of this new line of edibles & lollipops. This new alliance represents our strong commitment to provide consumers and shareholders the best in ingredients and will continue to provide top quality products." Mr. Van Pelt further stated, "This joint venture will capitalize on the strong reputation Chronic Candy has built well over the past decade."

GRCU understands this is an exciting growth opportunity in a dynamic category, and will capitalize on the complementary strengths and innovative expertise from Tony Van Pelt's strong and successful brand and experience in this unique category. The company believes this new venture provides opportunities for both companies to grow and expand in this arena while enhancing shareholder value. GRCU and Chronic Candy view the new joint venture as a natural evolution which will drive a significant presence in this sector by enhancing our product offerings and services ultimately benefiting our consumers and shareholders across the nation.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) develops, produces & distributes premium hemp based products in the following categories: Medical, Skin Care, Beauty, Fashion and lifestyle goods branded under the Original Hollywood Hemp Brand. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (GRCU) also develops beverages branded under the Iconic Beverages  and others.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. For more information visit: .

