Safety in Logistics Conference 2016: Stay Ahead of Safety Issues

Keep up to date with all the new health and safety issues facing todays haulage companies at the FTAs Safety in Logistics Conference 2016.

(firmenpresse) - The 2016 Safety in Logistics Conference, due to be held on 12 October at the Holiday Inn, Elstree, looks like it could the Freight Transport Associations most ambitious yet.



With a range of key industry speakers lined up to talk about all areas of health and safety within transport and logistics operations, the conference will be an important event for managers of haulage companies.



Guests from leading positions across the industry will discuss key issues affecting haulage companies, such as industry initiatives and enforcement areas.



Health and Safety Executive



Bruno Porter of the HSE will be offering haulage companies the opportunity to upgrade their health and safety practices following a discussion on best practices for safeguarding staff, drivers and members of the public.



Under the HSE banner Helping Great Britain Work Well, Porter will talk about how haulage companies can work together to manage risk.



Looking at issues such as guidance on coupling and uncoupling and enforcement of load safety, he will guide delegates through new regulations around key elements of health and safety.



Other key talks will include:



Managing Risk



A leading solicitor specialising in health and safety will give a talk about a range of different health and safety offences, including new sentencing guidelines for corporate manslaughter, and how companies should go about managing their risks.



Transport Safety  Plan, Do, Check, Act



This talk will involve an introduction to new guidance for managers to control operator licensing and transport safety.



Enforcement of Load Security



A representative from the Driver and Vehicle Services Agency will talk about how they go about selecting which vehicles to pull over and the main issues they discover when they do.



Coupling and Uncoupling



This dangerous activity is discussed, along with the introduction of new industry guidelines designed to minimise the risk associated with the task.





CCTV



This case-study based session will look at how to introduce CCTV into the workplace and how best to use it. There will also be a discussion on the data protection regulations around CCTV use.



Weightlifting in the Workplace



A unique perspective on heavy lifting for drivers and warehouse operatives is given by looking at the techniques Olympic weightlifters use.



Vehicle Safety Systems



A discussion on how to get the most out of the new technology surrounding vehicle safety systems including: lane departure, lane changing support, driver alert and autonomous breaking.



The FTA Logistics Conference 2016 will be an essential day out for managers responsible for health and safety within their company. It will be equally useful for industry workers interested in discovering the very latest thinking around safety guidelines and best practice.



The day will be about meeting up with fellow delegates and coming together in discussion about current requirements of the Health and Safety Executive. As well as this, you will be able to talk with industry leaders and likeminded people about general practices for promoting the safety of your workers and the people they encounter on a daily basis.



For details on how to book, visit the Freight Transport Associations website.





Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry.

Date: 10/13/2016 - 15:15

