Chamonix: Trail Running in France

Get the perfect balance between luxury and adventure and put your skills to the test in one of the most picturesque locations in Europe.

(firmenpresse) - The incredible peaks of the French Alps are not a sight to be missed, and they have long been a favourite destination for those seeking beautiful landscapes and adventure. Trail running is a challenging yet rewarding way of seeing this stunning part of the world, and camps such as Tracks and Trails combine the excitement of this active adventure with a little bit of luxury. Their camp is based in the town of Chamonix, which is famous for its high-end shopping, local cuisine and stunning location.



Trail Running



On an average day at Tracks and Trails, the group leaves just after breakfast to spend most of the day up on the trails in the mountains surrounding Chamonix. With spectacular views to spur them on, including the looming presence of Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Western Europe, the group covers around 10km a day.



This is not a beginners trip, with the distances, the altitude and the uneven trails adding extra challenges for even the most experienced runners. However, the camp will teach those not used to mountain terrain all about trail running, and runners of all levels will leave with new information and the motivation to do more.



Evening Activities



After the group descends from the summits, the relaxation begins. A whole team of experts, including a Team GB physio, is on hand to help recover from the long day of trail running. Theres the opportunity to indulge in massages, yoga, or soak aching legs in the outdoor hot tub. Runners can spend time with friends or make new ones in the spacious, wooden chalet where the camp is based - a true mountain experience!



What to Do in Chamonix



Chamonix is an internationally famed destination and it is full of things to do. There are hundreds of restaurants serving international cuisine as well as traditional alpine foods such as fondue and raclette. Enjoy French wine or a vin chaud (hot wine) in one of the many bars that line the streets or view the spectacular valley from the calm of a coffee shop. There is also a large array of shops and several spas for those looking to treat themselves after a week up in the mountains.





How to Get to Chamonix



The closest large airport to Chamonix is in Geneva, Switzerland. There are hundreds of flights leaving daily from London to Geneva, so it should be easy to find a convenient time. Once you arrive, the easiest option is to get an airport transfer from Geneva to Chamonix with my team at Shuttle Direct (tip: book online and in advance, straight after you have booked your flights). This drive is only around an hour, making Chamonix a very accessible destination.



Travellers could also fly in to Lyon International Airport, which is just over a two-hour drive away from Chamonix.



For those who might want to avoid airport queues, the Eurostar also runs to Geneva. Travellers from London simply have to make one change in Paris, then sit back and enjoy the ride through France and Switzerland. Our local drivers are happy to pick you up from Genevas train station too  simply pre-book online to ensure a smooth transfer.





