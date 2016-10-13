The 5 Trendiest Cocktail Bars in Geneva

Geneva is fast becoming a cultural hotspot and a hot destination for city breaks. Check out my top picks for the trendiest cocktail bars in Geneva right now.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva is renowned for its 459 ft landmark  the Jet dEau  its statement 5401 acre lake, and its glorious Alpine surroundings... But did you know that it is also home to a wide selection of cool and sophisticated cocktail bars?



When you visit Geneva, there is no better way to finish a day of skiing or sightseeing than sipping on some of the citys finest concoctions. Here are my top picks for your next short break.



La Verre a Monique



Located in downtown Geneva and hidden away on a little side street in the Quartier des Bains, the 1920s décor of this speakeasy bar mimics the contrast between class and chaos during the prohibition era. The traditional glassware, vintage-style mirrors and mismatched chairs all come together to create the most glamorous environment possible. The vibrant and stylish atmosphere of La Verre a Monique translates to their menu, from a very exclusive gin list to traditional cocktails with an imaginative twist. Try the Exploding Strawberry (Tanqueray, silver needle tea soda, strawberries and popping candy) for a truly unique drinking experience!



Le Kraken



This famous cocktail bar is a must-see when you visit Geneva! Loved by locals and tourists alike, Le Kraken is well-known for its quirky and eccentric interior: from candle-brackets to African masks, retro radios and TV sets to sculpted horse heads  the walls are adorned with brick-a-brackets for patrons to marvel over. Anything but dull, Le Kraken is fast becoming one of Genevas most loved bars because of its exciting atmosphere and eclectic cocktail selection. I would suggest going at the beginning of the week before students and large crowds fill the place up at the end of the week/weekend!



LAtelier Cocktail Club



If youre looking for expertly crafted drinks, a relaxed atmosphere and affordable prices, then LAtelier is the bar for you. With live piano performances, luxurious leather armchairs, and an extensive cocktail menu, I can guarantee you will not be sacrificing quality for affordability here. On the contrary  this bar is dedicated to pairing an unpretentious environment with first-class cocktails and superb service. I would highly recommend trying one of their excellent selections of the Martini: simple, classic, and absolutely delicious!





LApothicaire Cocktail Club



One of the trendiest and most popular cocktail clubs in the city, LApothicaire boasts an impressive menu of over twenty-five cocktails: from their own unique creations to the much-loved classics, each and every drink oozes the same level of style as the venue itself. Let the highly acclaimed mixologists dazzle you with their take on the Old Fashioned, and I can guarantee it will be one of your highlights when you visit Geneva.



Rooftop 42



The clue is in the name: imagine being able to sip on your favourite cocktail, listen to live music and witness breath-taking views of the Jura Mountains and Lake Geneva all at the same time! Although the drinks are on the more pricey side, you are paying for the whole package here. Set above a high-rise commercial building, you can expect to see not only the most beautifully presented cocktails but also enjoy some of the best views of the city when you visit. Geneva is not short of excellent cocktail bars, but Rooftop 42 is by far the winning spot for a clear summer evening, when the music is playing and the drinks are flowing all night long!





If you are planning to visit Geneva to explore its trendy nightlife and indulge in its excellent cocktails, Shuttle Direct can make sure your travels are as enjoyable and effortless as your nights out. Book a private or shared transfer from your airport or train station of arrival, and one of our dedicated drivers will whisk you away to your hotel straight away. Book online right after booking your flights to save yourselves precious holiday time and ensure a smooth final leg of your journey.





