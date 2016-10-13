Antigua: A Classic Holiday Itinerary for a Caribbean Family Vacation

Nonsuch Bay in Antigua provides exhilarating activities, all against a stunning and tropical backdrop. This makes it perfect for families seeking adventure.

(firmenpresse) - The Caribbean is an exotic destination, but it is also one which is perfect for families seeking adventure. Nonsuch Bay, in the south-east corner of Antigua, is one of the Caribbeans best kept secrets and it is for this reason that I often recommend it to families looking for an activity based holiday in a tropical setting.



This is what a typical week-long kid friendly Caribbean holiday can include when you book with my team at Summit & Blue.



Day 1



Arrive at VC Bird international airport and hop on a short transfer down to the tranquil Nonsuch Bay. After checking in and enjoying a complimentary drink, you can get settled into your apartment with views overlooking the bay. A quick dip in the pool before a delicious meal at the hotel restaurant will be a fantastic way to begin your holiday.



Day 2



You will be desperate to get into the stunning ocean water on your first morning, so I like to recommend a lesson in sailing, kitesurfing or windsurfing for an exciting start to the day. The kids can be signed up to sailing tuition each morning, enabling you to try anything youd like. After a well earned lunch, explore the world under the water with an incredible snorkelling excursion where you will see all kinds of majestic wildlife!



Day 3



Whilst the kids have another morning of tuition, try your hand at clay pigeon shooting, archery or a new water based sport. In the afternoon, head out for a hike or try mountain biking to take in the lush tropical hills and mesmerising views of the sandy beaches. After working up a sweat and appetite, chill out on the beach before a well earned dinner of fresh local cuisine. This is the good life...



Day 4



Start your day with more fun water based activities (either hone your skills or try something new). After relaxing, encourage the kids to try out one of the many childrens programmes whilst you head out on the romantic Nonsuch Bay sunset trail for some quality time together. After a relaxing afternoon at sea, catch up with the kids with a brilliant family meal at Rumbaba. More like eating at home with friends, this is an intimate experience with delicious Mediterranean cuisine.





Day 5



Green Island is a must visit at some point in your trip. Just a 45 minute sail across the bay, Green Island is a peaceful haven where you can enjoy a fantastic day of picnicking, snorkelling and relaxing on the beach. Chill out in the evening with a relaxing dip in the pool.



Day 6



After water based activities in the morning, try a change of pace with Eli Fullers Eco Tour which teaches the history and ecology of the local area. Be sure to bring your camera, as you often see Pelicans, Turtles, Barracudas and Stingrays. As an alternative, the zipline tour through the forest provides more adrenaline pumping action and is another activity which is kid friendly. Caribbean beaches are magical places in the evening, so chill out on the sand before a family meal at Bay (at) Nonsuch.



Day 7



After a final session of your favourite watersport, head out on the Stingray City Antigua Snorkelling Adventure. Here you can feed Stingrays and see all kinds of jaw dropping coral reefs and beautiful wildlife. In the evening, enjoy traditional Antiguan cuisine, barbecue, music and drinks at the excellent Made with Pride in Antigua on Shirley Heights Lookout.



Day 8



Enjoy the beach or head into the waters one last time before heading back to VC Bird International airport and your onward journey home.



This is what a typical kid friendly Caribbean holiday can consist of, but we are also able to create your own personalised itineraries. Contact my team today to get the ball rolling...





Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted itineraries for a kid friendly Caribbean break and other summer and winter holidays to exciting destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, the USA and Canada.

