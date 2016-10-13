A Typical Weeks Itinerary for an Amazing Family Holiday in the Dolomites

The Dolomites are an area of outstanding natural beauty. Hiking, cycling and stunning views make this a brilliant family friendly activity destination.

(firmenpresse) - Family vacations are a great chance to pass on your wanderlust and show your kids just how beautiful the planet is. The Dolomites in north-eastern Italy is an area of breathtaking natural beauty and a UNESCO World Heritage site, but it is also an excellent destination for family friendly activity holidays.



A typical weeks holiday for the family in the Dolomites could look something like this if you book with me and my team at Summit & Blue:



Day 1



Upon arrival at Venice, the Dolomites are a short and breathtaking drive away. Check in to the Adler Mountain Lodge and take the time to get settled into your gorgeous wooden suite complete with a spacious balcony (be sure to soak up the view for a few minutes). Take a short stroll or hire some bikes to explore the surrounding area and find a local restaurant for your first dinner.



Day 2



Fully rested, take a guided one hour trek where you can enjoy stunning views and finish with a delicious and hearty lunch at Gostner Schwaige. In the afternoon, you can visit a climbing garden - a challenging, yet extremely rewarding experience which will provide you with beautiful panoramic views. For a more family friendly activity, Val Passiria has a climbing practice area plus a wonderful sunbathing site, a playground and an inn. Finish with a well-deserved, tasty dinner back at the lodge.



Day 3



After breakfast on the terrace at the lodge, jump on bikes (e-bikes are also available) and follow a trail which ends at the nearby village of Castelrotto/Kastelruth. Along the way, stop off for a picnic in the rolling pastures and sit amongst the wild flowers. Take the day to explore at your leisure before heading back to the lodge to recharge your batteries in the Alpine Spa. Alternatively, the serene outdoor pool or sauna are a great way to unwind.



Day 4



Fun and adventure await with a day on one of the high rope courses, where you can traverse the lush forests and get a unique viewpoint of your surroundings. There are varying difficulties and it is a completely safe family friendly activity. You can reflect on a thrilling day with a meal in nearby restaurant on your way home.





Day 5



Embark on a rewarding hike - there are dozens to choose from and my team and I can help you select the one most suitable for your family. Be sure to stop off at one of the many mountain retreats for food, to catch your breath and for a few drinks. Head back to the lodge and relax on the lawn or indulge in a trip to the spa.



Day 6



Take a trip to South Tyrol where you can explore the fantastic Schlern-Rosengarten Nature Park. Here you will get a glimpse of the incredible natural habitat and benefit from guided flower tours of this stunning reserve. Stop off at a local restaurant on your way back home to celebrate the end of a very fun and memorable trip.



Day 7



After breakfast on the terrace and perhaps a quick dip in the pool, its time to pack your things and take a scenic drive back to Venice for your flight back home.



This is an example of what your week in the Dolomites could consist of - but the options are endless with so many different trails, hikes and areas to explore! To find out more and get the ball rolling, contact us today for a chat about your dream holiday.





Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted summer and winter family friendly activity holidays to exciting destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, the USA and Canada. With unique itineraries and exciting activities like biking, hiking, white water rafting, dog sledging, skiing and canoeing, we create holidays for those looking for an experience a little more off the beaten track.



