Minerva Neurosciences Announces Acceptance of Presentations of Clinical Data With MIN-101 and MIN-117 at American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting

MIN-101 to be highlighted in oral presentation



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the

development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today

announced the acceptance of four abstracts for presentation at the 55(th) Annual

Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), December

4-8, 2016, at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.



Highlighting these is the abstract, "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug

for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia," selected for both an

oral "Hot Topic" presentation and a poster session. These presentations will

include clinical data, including recent analyses, from the core phase of the

Company's Phase IIb trial with MIN-101 as monotherapy for unmet needs in

patients suffering from schizophrenia, particularly negative symptoms.



"We are delighted that the ACNP has selected findings from our Phase IIb

clinical trial with MIN-101 to be featured in an oral presentation at their

annual meeting, one of the most prestigious conferences in the field of

psychiatric disorders," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, president and chief executive

officer of Minerva.



The following abstracts related to MIN-101 and MIN-117 have been accepted and

posted on the ACNP web site at www.acnp.org. The schedule for these

presentations is as follows:



1. Abstract title: "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug for the

Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia"



Session: Hot Topics



Date and Time: December 4, 2016, 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; MIN-101 presentation

scheduled from 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



Location: Regency 1-2



2. Abstract title: "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug for the



Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia"



Session: Poster Session I, Poster Board M218



Date and Time: December 5, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Location: Great Hall 1-4



3. Abstract title: "MIN-101 Improves Sleep in Patients Suffering From

Schizophrenia: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double Blind Study"



Session: Poster Session III, Poster Board W192



Date and Time: December 7, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Location: Great Hall 1-4



4. Abstract title: "Effect of MIN-101 on Cognition in Schizophrenia Patients

With Predominant Negative Symptoms: A 12-Week Randomized, Double Blind,

Placebo-Controlled Trial"



Session: Poster Session II, Poster Board T167



Date and Time: December 6, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Location: Great Hall 1-4



5. Abstract title: "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group, Placebo- and

Active-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of MIN-117 in

Patients With Major Depressive Disorder"



Session: Poster Session II, Poster Board T132



Date and Time: December 6, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Location: Great Hall 1-4



MIN-101



MIN-101 is a drug candidate with equipotent affinities for sigma 2 and 5-

hydroxytryptamine-2A (5-HT(2A)) and lower affinity at alpha1-adrenergic

receptors. MIN-101 has no direct dopaminergic post-synaptic blocking effects,

known to be involved in some side effects like extrapyramidal symptoms,

sedation, prolactin increases and weight gain.



MIN-117



MIN-117 is an antidepressant drug candidate with a differentiated mechanism of

action targeting adrenergic alpha 1a, alpha 1b, 5-HT1A, 5-HT2A receptors,

serotonin and the dopamine transporters.



About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company

focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to

treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, which

recently completed a Phase IIb clinical trial for schizophrenia; MIN-117, which

recently completed a Phase IIa clinical trial development for MDD; MIN-202

(JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials

for insomnia and MDD, respectively; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for

Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global

Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit

www.minervaneurosciences.com.



Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the

safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,

as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical

facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release,

and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include

statements herein with respect to the timing and results of future clinical

milestones with MIN-101 and MIN-117; the clinical and therapeutic potential of

MIN-101 and MIN-117; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize MIN-

101 and MIN-117; and management's ability to successfully achieve its goals.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may

differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including,

without limitation, whether MIN-101 and MIN-117 will advance further in the

clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final

approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign

regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether the results of future

clinical trials of MIN-101 and MIN-117, if any, will be consistent with the

results of past clinical trials; whether MIN-101 and MIN-117 will be

successfully marketed if approved; whether our therapeutic product discovery and

development efforts with MIN-101 and MIN-117 will be successful; our ability to

achieve the results contemplated by our co-development agreements; management's

ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional

capital to fund our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic

conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause

actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed

under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter

ended June 30, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August

4, 2016. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website

at www.minervaneurosciences.com. The forward-looking statements in this press

release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we

disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as

required by law.



Contact:



William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376













