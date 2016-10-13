(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MIN-101 to be highlighted in oral presentation
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today
announced the acceptance of four abstracts for presentation at the 55(th) Annual
Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP), December
4-8, 2016, at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.
Highlighting these is the abstract, "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug
for the Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia," selected for both an
oral "Hot Topic" presentation and a poster session. These presentations will
include clinical data, including recent analyses, from the core phase of the
Company's Phase IIb trial with MIN-101 as monotherapy for unmet needs in
patients suffering from schizophrenia, particularly negative symptoms.
"We are delighted that the ACNP has selected findings from our Phase IIb
clinical trial with MIN-101 to be featured in an oral presentation at their
annual meeting, one of the most prestigious conferences in the field of
psychiatric disorders," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, president and chief executive
officer of Minerva.
The following abstracts related to MIN-101 and MIN-117 have been accepted and
posted on the ACNP web site at www.acnp.org. The schedule for these
presentations is as follows:
1. Abstract title: "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug for the
Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia"
Session: Hot Topics
Date and Time: December 4, 2016, 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; MIN-101 presentation
scheduled from 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Location: Regency 1-2
2. Abstract title: "Efficacy and Safety of MIN-101: A New Drug for the
Treatment of Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia"
Session: Poster Session I, Poster Board M218
Date and Time: December 5, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Great Hall 1-4
3. Abstract title: "MIN-101 Improves Sleep in Patients Suffering From
Schizophrenia: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double Blind Study"
Session: Poster Session III, Poster Board W192
Date and Time: December 7, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Great Hall 1-4
4. Abstract title: "Effect of MIN-101 on Cognition in Schizophrenia Patients
With Predominant Negative Symptoms: A 12-Week Randomized, Double Blind,
Placebo-Controlled Trial"
Session: Poster Session II, Poster Board T167
Date and Time: December 6, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Great Hall 1-4
5. Abstract title: "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel-Group, Placebo- and
Active-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of MIN-117 in
Patients With Major Depressive Disorder"
Session: Poster Session II, Poster Board T132
Date and Time: December 6, 2016, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Location: Great Hall 1-4
MIN-101
MIN-101 is a drug candidate with equipotent affinities for sigma 2 and 5-
hydroxytryptamine-2A (5-HT(2A)) and lower affinity at alpha1-adrenergic
receptors. MIN-101 has no direct dopaminergic post-synaptic blocking effects,
known to be involved in some side effects like extrapyramidal symptoms,
sedation, prolactin increases and weight gain.
MIN-117
MIN-117 is an antidepressant drug candidate with a differentiated mechanism of
action targeting adrenergic alpha 1a, alpha 1b, 5-HT1A, 5-HT2A receptors,
serotonin and the dopamine transporters.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to
treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, which
recently completed a Phase IIb clinical trial for schizophrenia; MIN-117, which
recently completed a Phase IIa clinical trial development for MDD; MIN-202
(JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials
for insomnia and MDD, respectively; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for
Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global
Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit
www.minervaneurosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical
facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release,
and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include
statements herein with respect to the timing and results of future clinical
milestones with MIN-101 and MIN-117; the clinical and therapeutic potential of
MIN-101 and MIN-117; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize MIN-
101 and MIN-117; and management's ability to successfully achieve its goals.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may
differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including,
without limitation, whether MIN-101 and MIN-117 will advance further in the
clinical trials process and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final
approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign
regulatory agencies and for which indications; whether the results of future
clinical trials of MIN-101 and MIN-117, if any, will be consistent with the
results of past clinical trials; whether MIN-101 and MIN-117 will be
successfully marketed if approved; whether our therapeutic product discovery and
development efforts with MIN-101 and MIN-117 will be successful; our ability to
achieve the results contemplated by our co-development agreements; management's
ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional
capital to fund our operations on terms acceptable to us; and general economic
conditions. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed
under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter
ended June 30, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August
4, 2016. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website
at www.minervaneurosciences.com. The forward-looking statements in this press
release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we
disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as
required by law.
Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376
