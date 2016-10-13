Endeavour Discovers Potential Heap Leach Satellite Deposit at Ity Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









Endeavour Discovers Potential Heap Leach Satellite Deposit at Ity Mine in Côte

d'Ivoire

View News Release in PDF Format



Colline Sud Discovery Highlights:



* Discovery situated 2.5 kilometers from the current processing plant

* Close-to-surface oxide mineralization suggests potential to extend the

existing heap leach operation as a satellite deposit

* Additional drilling campaign to test extensions is expected to begin in

November

* Maiden Colline Sud resource estimate expected in Q4-2016

Abidjan, October 13, 2016 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF)

is pleased to announce a new discovery at its Ity gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire,

called Colline Sud, situated 2.5 kilometers from the current processing plant.



The oxide mineralization encountered at Colline Sud could serve as a satellite

deposit to potentially extend the current heap leach operation.



The Colline Sud mineralization occurs at or very near the surface and in two

distinct areas referred to as the South East and North West sectors, with

respective strike lengths of 500 meters and 350 meters. The mineralization in

both sectors remains open at depth and in the North West sector also along

strike.



Similar to other targets identified on the Ity property, Colline Sud is a

historical gold in soil anomaly. A short shallow drilling campaign was first

conducted to confirm mineralization which was then followed-up with the recently

completed 116-hole reverse-circulation ("RC") and diamond-drilling ("DD")

program totalling 11,955 meters.



Patrick Bouisset, Executive Vice-President Exploration and Growth of Endeavour,

commented: "This new discovery - the second announced at Ity since September -

along with the other targets outlined by historic geochemistry and our recent



auger drilling program, demonstrates the prolific geological context of this

district.



Though smaller than the recently announced Bakatouo discovery, we believe

Colline Sud provides the potential to extend the current heap leach operation.

As we increase our exploration activity, we are excited to pursue and expand our

ongoing exploration program to other identified targets."



Some of the selected best intercepts include (estimated true widths):



* S1909: 6.7m (at) 10.02 g/t Au including 1.0m (at) 29.87 g/t Au

* CS15-008: 13.1m (at) 12.34 g/t Au including 1.1m (at) 33.65 g/t and 0.5m (at) 102.36

g/t Au

* CS15-008: 4.4m (at) 33.31 g/t Au including 1.1m (at) 93.14 g/t Au

* CS15-020: 8.5m (at) 3.05 g/t Au

* CS15-020: 13.9m (at) 2.83 g/t Au

* CS15-027: 7.7m (at) 5.76 g/t Au including 0.8m (at) 48.78 g/t Au

* CS15-033: 5.0m (at) 24.77 g/t Au including 1.1m (at) 61.07 g/t Au

* CS16-076: 6.7m (at) 6.08 g/t Au including 1.4m (at) 25.03 g/t Au

* CS16-085: 18.4m (at) 15.89 g/t Au including 1.0m (at) (at)69.44g/t Au and 1.0m (at)

85.37 g/t Au

* CS16-097: 15.5m (at) 4.61 g/t including Au 1.0m (at) 40.60 g/t Au

* CS16-097: 18.4m (at) 4.45 g/t including Au 1.0m (at) 27.07 g/t Au

The Colline Sud mineralization is mainly hosted by surficial oxidized clays. In

the South East sector it is oriented at N45 azimuth along strike and dipping on

average at 55 degrees to the NW. It sits above some enhanced dissolution areas

located at the contact between marbles and volcanosediments. Mineralization is

also hosted in volcanosediment and skarnoide marble at depth. The contact

between carbonate and volcanosediments could represent a possible shearing zone,

which may have favoured posterior circulation of fluids linked with neighbouring

intrusives. Skarns facies are also present, although less developed than in

Mount Ity or in the recently announced Bakatouo discovery. Ore bodies in Colline

Sud are also thinner and less developed than at Bakatouo.



Next Steps



A maiden resource is expected to be published during the fourth quarter of 2016

for both Colline Sud and the previously announced Bakatouo discovery.



Endeavour intends to resume exploration in and around the Ity mine after the end

of the rainy season in November, with up to six drill rigs expected to be

operational. A follow-up 3,700 meter RC and DD drilling program is planned on

Colline Sud to test the extensions and conduct infill drilling. In addition, an

8,000 meter DD drilling campaign is also planned on Bakatouo. Other nearby

targets are also being explored, as shown in Figure 1 of the appendix.



The CIL Feasibility Study for the Ity mine is on-track for completion in the

fourth quarter of 2016.



Qualified Person



The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed,

verified and compiled by Gérard de Hert, EurGeol, Senior VP West Africa

Exploration for Endeavour Mining. Gérard de Hert has more than 19 years of

mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a "Qualified Person" as

defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral

Projects ("NI 43-101").



Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control



The Colline Sud drilling results presented in this new release have been

prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure

for Mineral Projects. Drill core (HQ and NQ) and RC samples were crushed and

pulverized on site at the exploration mechanical preparation facility. The

pulverized samples (pulps) were analyzed using a standard 50-gram gold fire

assay with an Atomic Absorption finish at Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Abidjan

(independent lab). Sampling and assay data were monitored through a quality

assurance/quality control program designed to follow NI 43-101 and industry best

practice.



About Endeavour Mining Corporation



Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on

developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African

region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track

record.



Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation

gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity),

Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2016, it expects to

produce between 575koz and 610koz at an AISC of US$870 to US$920/oz. Endeavour

is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to

commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an

average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-

year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is

expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average

AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives

to +10 years.



Contact Information

DFH Public Affairs in Toronto

Martino De Ciccio

John Vincic

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations (416) 206-0118 x.224

+33 (0)1 70 38 36 95 jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com

mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com





Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com













Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not

limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating

performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and

amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future

capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,

these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and

"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best

estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent

Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further

information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.









Appendix A: Plan maps and Cross-Section



Figure 1: Ity Mine Exploration Drilling Targets



Figure 2: Colline Sud Drilling Area



Figure 3: Cross-Section





Appendix B: Drill Results - Selected Drill Holes



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hole ID Type Easting Northing Final Depth From To Estimated Au Grade

True Length



(UTM 29N) (UTM 29N) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S1909 DDH 597758 758109 141.1 2.0 6.8 4.6 0.71

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 13.6 20.5 6.7 10.02

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 15.2 16.0 0.8 22.19

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 17.5 18.5 1.0 29.87

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 18.5 19.0 0.5 35.10

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S1914 DDH 597817 757854 174.5 22.0 26.0 3.9 0.79

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 59.5 63.3 3.7 2.24

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 87.0 90.3 3.1 2.65

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 121.0 124.5 3.3 1.96

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 139.3 142.5 3.1 0.64

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 147.1 151.9 4.7 1.54

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 161.4 173.2 11.4 1.13

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-008 DDH 597920 757857 70.8 7.8 21.4 13.1 12.34

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 8.6 9.7 1.1 33.65

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 9.7 10.2 0.5 102.36

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 14.0 15.0 1.0 11.53

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 15.0 16.2 1.1 29.73

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 26.9 31.5 4.4 33.31

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 28.7 29.8 1.1 93.14

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 29.8 30.6 0.7 44.74

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-020 DDH 597841 757794 146.7 17.0 21.0 3.9 2.18

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 25.2 34.0 8.5 3.05

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 47.0 54.0 6.8 2.80

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 72.5 74.8 2.2 3.81

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 82.7 97.0 13.9 2.83

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-027 DDH 597898 757877 107.9 16.6 21.0 4.3 3.24

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 61.0 69.0 7.7 5.76

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 66.5 67.3 0.8 48.78

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-033 DDH 597847 757827 70.2 3.0 7.2 4.1 1.20

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 43.0 47.3 4.2 1.27

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 48.5 53.6 5.0 24.77

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 49.2 50.3 1.1 61.07

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 50.8 52.0 1.2 35.55

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 52.0 52.9 0.8 14.41

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-037 DDH 597880 757794 114.0 5.5 16.1 10.2 1.96

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 18.1 20.6 2.4 1.44

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 22.1 25.1 2.9 1.21

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 30.0 38.0 7.7 2.60

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 40.0 47.0 6.8 0.65

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 51.9 56.0 4.0 0.72

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 96.9 102.9 5.8 2.69

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 99.9 100.9 1.0 11.15

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 103.9 106.9 2.9 2.39

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-038 DDH 597925 757746 60.0 3.0 8.2 5.0 0.99

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS15-041 DDH 597877 757850 137.7 33.9 36.5 2.5 60.94

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 33.9 34.7 0.8 51.08

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 34.7 35.6 0.9 126.38

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 38.4 42.9 4.3 4.35

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 38.4 39.0 0.6 13.19

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 39.0 39.8 0.7 13.05

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 44.0 46.7 2.6 2.72

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 48.0 58.2 9.8 5.07

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 48.9 49.6 0.7 16.04

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 49.6 51.0 1.4 21.83

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 56.0 57.0 1.0 11.79

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 65.0 80.0 14.5 1.55

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-071 DDH 597794 757874 90.3 5.7 7.8 2.0 0.57

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-072 DDH 597703 757652 114.6 32.4 37.0 4.4 1.18

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 65.6 69.7 4.0 11.39

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 69.0 69.7 0.7 63.39

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 72.0 75.2 3.1 1.33

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 88.4 93.0 4.5 1.16

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-076 DDH 597749 757999 104.7 6.1 13.0 6.7 6.08

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 8.9 10.3 1.4 25.03

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 19.1 21.6 2.4 0.81

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-085 RC 597725 757665 79.0 26.0 35.0 8.7 2.60

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 27.0 28.0 1.0 15.06

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 60.0 79.0 18.4 15.89

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 69.0 70.0 1.0 69.44

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 72.0 73.0 1.0 12.19

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 73.0 74.0 1.0 20.57

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 74.0 75.0 1.0 85.37

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 75.0 76.0 1.0 14.84

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 77.0 78.0 1.0 32.91

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 78.0 79.0 1.0 39.18

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-089 RC 597778 757679 80.0 33.0 46.0 12.6 2.57

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 44.0 45.0 1.0 11.26

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 68.0 72.0 3.9 0.79

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-092 RC 597820 757709 89.0 5.0 10.0 4.8 0.61

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 14.0 18.0 3.9 1.29

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 28.0 34.0 5.8 3.13

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-097 RC 597867 757769 80.0 6.0 22.0 15.5 4.61

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 13.0 14.0 1.0 10.31

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 16.0 17.0 1.0 40.60

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 34.0 41.0 6.8 1.47

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 48.0 67.0 18.4 4.45

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 56.0 57.0 1.0 27.07

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 57.0 58.0 1.0 18.38

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

including 64.0 65.0 1.0 10.41

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CS16-098 RC 597901 757767 60.0 2.0 5.0 2.9 0.54

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 8.0 12.0 3.9 0.89

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

and 24.0 30.0 5.8 0.56

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cut-off grades are 0.5g/t Au; only intervals greater than 2.0m estimated true

width are reported. Uncapped assays were used. All holes were drilled with

Azimuth of 135° and Dip of -50°.



Click here to view the complete drill results.





View News Release in PDF Format:

http://hugin.info/171882/R/2048822/766088.pdf



Cross-Section:

http://hugin.info/171882/R/2048822/766096.jpg



Drilling Area:

http://hugin.info/171882/R/2048822/766093.jpg



Colline Sud Drill Results:

http://hugin.info/171882/R/2048822/766089.pdf



Exploration Drilling Targets:

http://hugin.info/171882/R/2048822/766091.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.endeavourmining.com



PressRelease by

Endeavour Mining Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 14:29

Language: English

News-ID 500389

Character count: 27357

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Endeavour Mining Corporation

Stadt: George Town, Grand Cayman





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease