ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2016 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Almere, The Netherlands

October 13, 2016



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results

for the 2016 third quarter ended September 30, 2016 at approximately:



* 18:00 p.m. Continental European Time - Wednesday, October 26, 2016.



* 12:00 a.m. (noon) US Eastern Time - Wednesday, October 26, 2016.



ASM International will host an investor conference call and web cast on

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 15:00 Continental European Time (9:00 a.m. - US

Eastern Time).



The teleconference dial-in numbers are as follows:



* United States: +1 646 254 3367

* International: +44 (0)20 3427 1900

* The Netherlands: +31 (0)20 716 8256

* Access Code: 2990659



A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com.



About ASM International



ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries

and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to

produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and

participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end

segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-

end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia.

ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

(symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in

this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-



looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions

and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the

industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions,

financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of

significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors,

litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues,

commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity,

armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in

the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no

obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to

reflect future developments or circumstances.



CONTACT



Investor contact:



Victor Bareño



T: +31 88 100 8500



E: victor.bareno(at)asm.com







Media contact:



Ian Bickerton



T: +31 625 018 512





ASMI availability and timing of Q3 2016 conference call and webcast:

http://hugin.info/132090/R/2048821/766097.pdf







