BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-
CM: DWCH), a leading global provider of managed analytics solutions, announced
today that it has scheduled the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 and
year-end earnings conference call for Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.
Eastern Time.
To access the conference call, the toll-free dial in number is (800) 362-0574.
Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing (785) 424-1226. The
conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet
at http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175366. It is recommended
that listeners register to participate and download any necessary audio software
from the website 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call. An archived replay of
the broadcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.
Datawatch plans to issue its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 and year-end
earnings release at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November
2, 2016, the day before the conference call.
About Datawatch Corporation
Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve
extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the
widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics
tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly
changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming
data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets.
Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch
products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in
Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm,
Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version
of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.
Investor Contact:
Datawatch Investor Relations
investor(at)datawatch.com
Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8323
Media Contact:
Erin Hoesly
Datawatch Corporation
Erin_Hoesly(at)Datawatch.com
Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8322
Twitter: (at)datawatch
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.