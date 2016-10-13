Datawatch Schedules Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2016 and Year End Conference Call and Earnings Release

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-

CM: DWCH), a leading global provider of managed analytics solutions, announced

today that it has scheduled the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 and

year-end earnings conference call for Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 8:30 a.m.

Eastern Time.



To access the conference call, the toll-free dial in number is (800) 362-0574.

Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing (785) 424-1226. The

conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet

at http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175366. It is recommended

that listeners register to participate and download any necessary audio software

from the website 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call. An archived replay of

the broadcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.



Datawatch plans to issue its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016 and year-end

earnings release at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November

2, 2016, the day before the conference call.



About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve

extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the

widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics

tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly

changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming

data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets.

Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch

products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in

Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm,

Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version



of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Investor Contact:

Datawatch Investor Relations

investor(at)datawatch.com

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8323



Media Contact:

Erin Hoesly

Datawatch Corporation

Erin_Hoesly(at)Datawatch.com

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8322

Twitter: (at)datawatch



©2016 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other

countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their

respective companies.



Source: Datawatch









