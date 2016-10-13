ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Property Transaction with Denison in the Patterson Lake South Area, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan



Vancouver, October 13th, 2016 - ALX Uranium Corp. (ALX or the Company) (TSX-V: AL; FSE: 6LLN; OTCQX: ALXEF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive agreement with Denison Mines Corp. (Denison) (TSX: DML, NYSE MKT: DNN) for Denison to acquire an immediate 80% ownership of the entire Hook-Carter property (the Property) in exchange for the issuance of 7.5 million common shares of Denison (the Agreement). Under the terms of the Agreement, ALX will retain a 20% interest in the Property and Denison agrees to fund ALXs share of the first CAD$12M in expenditures.



The Property consists of 28 claims, totaling 16,805 hectares, and is located near the southwestern margin of the Athabasca Basin, in northern Saskatchewan. The property is highlighted by 15 kilometres of strike potential along the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor - host to the recently discovered Triple R deposit (Fission Uranium Corp.), Arrow deposit (NexGen Energy Ltd.), and Spitfire discovery (Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., Cameco Corp., and AREVA Resources Canada Inc.) which occur within 8 to 20 kilometres of the Property. The Property is located within the Athabasca Basin and features between 250 and 700 metres of Athabasca Group sandstone cover overlying the basement rocks that define the prospective geological trends or corridors. As a result, the property offers both basement- and unconformity-hosted uranium deposit potential. The sandstone thicknesses are similar to those at Denisons 60% owned Wheeler River property in the eastern Athabasca Basin where Denison has developed proven exploration methodologies which have resulted in the discovery of the high-grade unconformity-hosted Phoenix deposit in 2008 and the high-grade basement-hosted Gryphon deposit in 2014. The Property is significantly underexplored compared with other properties along this trend with only eight historic drill holes, including only five holes over the 15 kilometres of Patterson Lake Corridor strike length. Results from historic holes (including sandstone alteration, geochemistry and basement geology and structure) suggest favorable environments for the presence of unconformity-related uranium deposits. The Property also covers significant portions of the Derkson and Carter Corridors which provide additional priority target areas.





Jon Armes, President and CEO of ALX Uranium Corp. commented, We are pleased to welcome Denison to the Hook-Carter Property as project operator and are excited to see the next $12 million in exploration on the Property funded without having to further dilute ALXs shareholders. Denison has made a number of world class uranium discoveries within the Athabasca Basin, and given their experience, believe that they will advance the project diligently and methodically. Knowing that Hook-Carter Property will see considerable exploration efforts over the next 36 months, the company will focus on exploration at its other high-quality exploration projects in and around the shallow margins of the Athabasca Basin, which include Gorilla Lake, Newnham Lake, Gibbons Creek and Lazy Edward Bay.





Transaction Highlights:



- Denison acquires an immediate 80% ownership in the entire Property in exchange for the issuance of 7.5M Denison common shares to ALX;



- ALX retains a 20% interest in the Property, and Denison agrees to fund ALXs share of the first CAD$12M in expenditures on the Property;



- Denison will be the operator of the project and will retain full discretion as to the nature, extent, timing and scope of all work projects on the Property;



- Denison agrees to a modest work commitment, whereby Denison is required to spend CAD$3.0M on the Property over the first 3 years. If Denison does not meet the $3.0M work commitment, ALXs interest will increase from 20% to 25% and Denisons interest in the project will decrease from 80% to 75%.



- Thirty-six months after the effective date of the Agreement, the parties agree to form a joint venture, in which all material decisions shall be carried by a vote representing a 51% ownership interest;



- The Denison common shares issued to ALX will be subject to an escrow arrangement, whereby 1/6th of the shares will be available to ALX on closing, and a further 1/6th of the shares will be released from escrow in 6 month increments following the closing;



- The transaction remains subject to and conditional on certain approvals from the Toronto Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT, and TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable.



Hook-Carter Property



The Property is located approximately 25 kilometres east of Highway 955 in the southwestern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The Property is accessible year round by utilizing a combination of vehicular and helicopter and/or fixed wing aircraft. The Property comprises a total of 28 mineral dispositions covering approximately 16,805 hectares, including three blocks of contiguous claims, namely the Carter West Claims, Carter East Claims and Orphan East Claim. Previous exploration work has been dominated by geophysical surveys dating back to 1997. Airborne surveying has included property-wide electromagnetics (including a VTEMTM survey on the Patterson Lake Corridor), a property-wide medium-resolution magnetic survey and limited Falcon® Airborne Gravity Gradiometry and HeliSAM TEM surveying. These data sets provide an excellent repository for the interpretation of basement geology and area selection for further targeting. Ground geophysical surveying has included property-wide electromagnetic surveys on a reconnaissance spacing. The airborne and ground electromagnetic survey results indicate the prospective corridors on the Property are comprised of multiple conductors suggesting numerous graphitic target horizons are present. Surficial surveys completed include lake sediment sampling, radiometric sampling, and boulder sampling. Anomalies produced by boulder and lake geochemistry along the Patterson Lake corridor provide further encouragement for mineralization.



Very limited drilling has been carried out on the Property, with only eight holes drilled on the Property to date, including only five holes on the Patterson Lake Corridor and three holes on the Derkson Corridor. No drilling has been carried out on the Carter Corridor. The majority of historic drill holes show significant sandstone alteration, encouraging sandstone geochemistry and favorable basement geology in terms of lithology and structure. All the holes drilled to date were designed to test the unconformity (seldom penetrating more than 100 metres into the basement) and therefore the basement is considered unexplored. The five holes on the Patterson Lake Corridor are between 1.5 and 4.3 kilometres apart and considering the corridor is comprised of multiple conductors, significant space and potential exists for sizeable deposits. The Derkson Corridor, followed by the Carter Corridor, offer additional priority target areas based on geophysical and drilling results to date. Approximately 3 kilometres southwest along trend of the Property boundary, drilling on the Derkson Corridor has previously returned mineralized results approximately 5 metres below the unconformity (0.24% U3O8 over 2.5 metres reported in drill hole DER-04 by SMDC-Imperial Oil, 1978, Assessment File Number 74F11-0008, Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database).



NI 43-101 Disclosure



Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., VP Exploration who is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.



About ALX Uranium Corp.



ALX Uranium Corp. was formed as the result of a business combination between Lakeland Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. ALX is based in Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6LLN and in the United States OTCQX under the symbol ALXEF. ALX is actively exploring a portfolio of early-stage properties. Technical reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for several of the Companys active properties. ALX continually and proactively reviews opportunities for new properties, whether by staking, joint venture or acquisition.



About Denison



Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Including its 60% owned Wheeler River project, which hosts the high grade Phoenix and Gryphon uranium deposits, Denison's exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering over 350,000 hectares in the infrastructure rich eastern Athabasca Basin. Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture, which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is currently processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest deposit and a 63.01% interest in the J Zone deposit on the Waterbury Lake property. Both the Midwest and J Zone deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.



Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corp., a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.



For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Corporate Communications at Ph: 604.681.1568 or TF: 1.877.377.6222 or email: rleschuk(at)alxuranium.com



Lakeland Resources Inc. ist ein reines Uranexplorationsunternehmen mit einem Schwerpunkt auf dem Athabasca-Becken in Saskatchewan (Kanada), das einige der weltweit größten und reichsten hochhaltigen Uranvorkommen beherbergt.





