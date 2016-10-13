ITGAIN Speedgain now supports IBM BigInsights Big SQL for Hortonworks HDP

(PresseBox) - Our experiences with Big SQL, both on IBM Open Plattform and Hortonworks HDP show that Big SQL is ideally suited for integration in SQL-based applications in the new Big Data World.

Two critical advantages stood out from the results of our extensive testing:

Compatibility with ANSI SQL is complete

Highly complex SQL queries ran with significantly faster execution times

With the general availability of IBM Big SQL on Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP) in addition to IOP, the adoption and use of Big SQL will explode.

Since its inception, ITGAIN has specialized in fully realizing the potential of systems for the efficient storage and evaluation of data using advanced and fully integrated performance monitoring solutions.

Today we are announcing the general availability of Speedgain for Big SQL for Hortonworks HDP, a key product in the Speedgain Monitoring family. We have leveraged our extensive experience in monitoring cluster systems to build a powerful, yet easy to use, tool to measure and evaluate the performance of the individual data nodes (worker nodes) and the workload distribution among them.

For more infomation about ITGAIN Speedgain for Big SQL see

http://www.itgain-is.de/en/performance-monitoring/speedgain-for-bigsql/

Hot link to IBM?s Big SQL offering see

http://www.ibm.com/analytics/us/en/technology/big-sql/





