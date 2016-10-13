Focusing on Transformation: ZTE Holds Global Services User Congress Successfully in Germany

(firmenpresse) - DUSSELDORF, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has held its 2nd Global Service User Conference in Düsseldorf on 13-14 October 2016. ZTE has invited representatives from network operators, leading industry analysts and ZTE senior product and solutions managers to explore the best practice in managed services and the vision to transform network operations into the operation centre of the future (OpCF) in the software defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV) era.

During the conference, ZTE has presented its best of the breed solutions learned from its worldwide managed service engagement. Topics to be discussed include network operations centre (NOC) to service operation centre (SOC) transformation in the mobile broadband (MBB) era for service and quality of experience (QoE) assurance; ZTE data centre life cycle management solutions; smart city experiences and the sharing as well as network operation evolutions in the era of M-ICT. ZTE has established the Centre of Competence for Managed Services in Germany with more than 1,200 local employees serving more than 30 million subscribers. ZTE has also taken this opportunity to share what it has learned from managed services in Germany, Spain and other European countries.

"Hundreds of millions of connections will be established in the future, generating huge amounts of data and traffic," said Mr. Yang Jiaxiao, General Manager of ZTE Global Service Business. "ZTE envisages a three stage evolution in the industry. In the era of voice services, we were focusing on legacy operation support systems (OSS) tools and NOC. In the era of MBB we are focusing on big data solutions and NOC to SOC transformation. In the era of M-ICT we will evolve into the OpCF. However, traditional OSS systems are designed for static networks and lack of agility. In order to address these challenges and evolve into cloud supported by SDN and NFV technology, ZTE has developed its vision of "Zero Touch Evolution" supported by state-of-the-art OSS solutions featuring integrated service planning and design, active network inventory, orchestrated fulfilment and policy driven orchestrated assurance with self-healing and elastic capabilities. ZTE global services will guarantee a smooth migration into the mobile Internet + and Internet of Things +.

The ZTE Global Services User Congress provides a platform to exchange vision and thoughts between ZTE and its valued customers. In addition, mutual support and strategic cooperation between operators and vendors will further promote a healthy development and evolution in the industry.

About ZTE:

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit

ZTE Corporation



Yang Yan

PressRelease by

ZTE

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 14:38

Language: English

News-ID 500404

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ZTE

Stadt: DUSSELDORF, GERMANY





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease