B. Braun Platinum Sponsor at AdvaMed 2016 MedTech Conference

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, will serve as a platinum sponsor at this year's Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) conference, Oct. 17-19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

At its booth #224, B. Braun will showcase its innovative products, such as the 3 Closed IV Catheter; second-generation, large-volume Space Pump; next generation IV container ®; various innovative pain control products such as the Continuous Epidural Anesthesia Tray; and the CSTD, a closed-system drug transfer device. The company also will highlight the contract manufacturing capabilities of its OEM division.

"Innovative products, like the portfolio we'll be showcasing at AdvaMed, are only possible when we're able to invest in Research & Development (R&D)," said Caroll H. Neubauer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of B. Braun of America Inc. "AdvaMed has been a long-standing advocate in addressing the most pressing issues affecting our industry, such as helping to suspend the detrimental Medical Device Excise Tax (MDET), which effectively stalled R&D initiatives. We will continue to work collaboratively with the association, our MedTech colleagues, and a bi-partisan group of elected officials to fight until the MDET is fully repealed."

"Our industry thrives when we are able to invest more in R&D and medical technology innovation, which ultimately leads to job creation and products that protect and save people's lives everyday," Neubauer said.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

B. Braun Medical Inc.



610.997.4722





More information:

http://www.bbraunusa.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 14:35

Language: English

News-ID 500405

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: B. Braun Medical Inc.

Stadt: BETHLEHEM, PA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease