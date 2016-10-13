ZTE ranked first in next-gen PON

13 October 2016, Shenzhen, China  ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today exhibited outstanding market performance in fixed-line access from 3Q 2015 to 2Q 2016.

ZTE ranked first in next-gen passive optical network (PON) optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network terminal/optical network unit (ONT/ONU) based on rolling 4Q revenues. ZTE continued to gain market share in fixed-line access according to Ovums Market Share Report: 2Q16 FTTx, DSL, and CMTS released in September 2016.



According to the report, ZTE held a market share of 22 percent, based on rolling-4Q share, up one percent from the previous 4Q share and ranking second place overall. ZTE also showed an increase in rolling 4Q PON market share for PON and digital subscriber line (DSL) compared to the previous 4Q market share. ZTE is the market leader based on rolling 4Q share for GPON ONU/ONT in South & Central America.



During this period, ZTE unveiled the worlds first 10G PON smart gateway, which supports 10G EPON or XG-PON1 uplink interfaces and delivers the best performance capable of 10G PON. Leveraging a software architecture based on a smart operation system, ZTE 10G PON smart gateway supports the flexible loading of self-operated and third-party services, and enables the carriers to take full advantage of open and ecological Internet.



Mr. Cai Jingzhe, VP of ZTE, said: The bandwidth-hungry services represented by big video are driving the development of broadband networks. At present, 4K resolution has been the standard configuration of large-screen televisions. Virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) services are on the rise and will have a broader application. Fixed-line broadband will be able to achieve better performance from 100Mbps to 500Mbps or 1000Mbps in four-to-five years. Facing ever-increasing bandwidth requirements, the upgrade from EPON and GPON to 10G PON is an inevitable trend in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network construction. With ultra-high bandwidth delivering capabilities and able to cater for future bandwidth demands, 10G PON will become the development direction for fixed-line access technologies.





