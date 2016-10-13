Romios Drilling Update on Its Lundmark-Akow Lake Property

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RG)(OTC PINK: RMIOF) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a four hole diamond drilling program on its Lundmark-Akow Lake copper-gold project in northwestern Ontario, approximately 18 km NNW of Goldcorp's Musselwhite gold mine. A total of 1,826 m (5,989 ft.) of NQ drilling was completed with individual hole lengths ranging from 399 m (1,309 ft.) to 528 m (1,732 ft.). These holes tested a series of north-northwest trending geophysical targets over a strike length of approximately 1.5 km, which is about 450 m (1476 ft.) farther north and 100 m (328 ft.) farther south than a series of shallower holes drilled by Romios in 1998 and 1999. The projection of the copper-gold zone discovered by Romios in those drill programs is at depths of approximately 200 m (656 ft.) to 300 m (984 ft.) in the current drilling. Assay results from the drill core are pending and will be released when they have been received and analyzed by the Company.

A map indicating the location of the drill holes on the property will shortly be posted on the Company's website, .

The drill has been left on site for any potential further drilling that may be warranted.

This press release was reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in British Columbia centrally located between Galore Creek Mining Corporation's large copper-gold-silver deposit and Barrick's high grade gold mine at Eskay Creek. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec, and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Tom Drivas

President and Director

416-221-4124

416-218-9772 (FAX)





Romios Gold Resources Inc.

John Biczok, P. Geo

Consulting Geologist

613-410-7877





Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Frank van de Water

Chief Financial Officer and Director

416-221-4124





More information:

http://www.romios.com/



PressRelease by

Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 15:36

Language: English

News-ID 500416

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease