Media Advisory: Minister Hehr to Announce Recipients of Canada's Pre-Eminent Awards for Doctoral Students and Post-Doctoral Researchers

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce recipients of the 2016 Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and the 2016 Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships at an official ceremony at the University of Calgary.

Media availability and photo opportunities will take place following the announcement.

Follow Minister Duncan on social media.

Twitter:

Instagram:

Contacts:

Veronique Perron

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





More information:

http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 15:44

Language: English

News-ID 500420

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease