       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Hehr to Announce Recipients of Canada's Pre-Eminent Awards for Doctoral Students and Post-Doctoral Researchers

ID: 500420
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, will announce recipients of the 2016 Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships and the 2016 Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships at an official ceremony at the University of Calgary.

Media availability and photo opportunities will take place following the announcement.

Follow Minister Duncan on social media.

Twitter:

Instagram:

Contacts:
Veronique Perron
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Science
343-291-2600

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and
Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



More information:
http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

innovation, science-and-economic-development-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/13/2016 - 15:44
Language: English
News-ID 500420
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.888
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 226


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z