Blue Ribbon Income Fund Provides Portfolio Update

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- (TSX: RBN.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update on (the "Fund"), hosted by Paul Bloom of Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. A link to the update call recorded on October 7, 2016 has been posted to the Blue Ribbon Income Fund website. Investors may view it by clicking on the following link: . The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RBN.UN.

The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian high income equities. The investment objectives of the Fund are to provide unitholders with monthly cash distributions and the opportunity to participate in gains in the value of the Fund's investment portfolio. The Fund has a current distribution of $0.60 per unit per annum, representing a cash distribution rate of 6.3% based on the October 11, 2016 TSX closing price. Since inception, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $17.43 per unit.

The Fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment.

For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at . Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

10/13/2016

