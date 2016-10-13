Industrial SkyWorks Closes Funding with Georgian Angel Network

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Industrial SkyWorks, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and data analytics company serving North American customers with ground-breaking UAV solutions and data analytics today announced the recent completion of an investment by the Georgian Angel Network (GAN).

"We are excited about the investment made by the accredited investors from GAN," said Michael Cohen, President and CEO of Industrial SkyWorks. "This funding accelerates the sales and marketing of our unique UAV analytical solutions targeting the complex problems facing the building envelope inspection business and the challenges of safely and cost effectively managing and maintaining oil and gas assets."

"The investment with Industrial SkyWorks is an exciting opportunity for the members of GAN to provide a significant boost to the commercialization efforts of Industrial SkyWorks. We are extremely pleased to be part of a very large opportunity and with a leadership team that has assembled the right resources to deliver a world class platform," said Sandy Robertson, Founder and Managing Director of GAN.

About Industrial Skyworks Inc.

Founded in 2013, is a Toronto-based commercial unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and data solutions company. We serve Building Science and Oil and Gas markets, providing UAV data and image collection, technical analysis and advanced image modeling services.

The Company's first product, SkyBEAM (Building Envelope Asset Mapping) uses aerial vehicles to remotely photograph and map building "envelopes" allowing for improved condition assessment capability and more accurate location of leaking energy, trapped moisture, and facade issues and safety issues. Industrial SkyWorks provides SkyBEAM across North America in cooperation with its channel partner, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance.

About Georgian Angel Network

Georgian Angel Network is a member organization comprised of accredited investors in South-Central Ontario seeking to deploy their financial, intellectual & experiential capital in high-potential startup companies. While GAN has a regional investment preference, compelling opportunities from beyond the GAN catchment area that fit with our investment criteria are also welcome. We are currently seeking additional high net worth investors, as new members, who see angel investing as an integral part of their overall investment portfolio.

