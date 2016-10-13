Lundin Mining to Release Third Quarter 2016 Results October 26, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- (TSX: LUN) (OMX: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2016 will be published after the close of the trading day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Conference call details are provided below:

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 617 826 7698

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 648 7976

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 5661 9361

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the conference call until November 3, 2016.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 404 537 3406

The passcode for the replay is: 98737631

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the world-class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Conibear, President and CEO

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 13, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Contacts:



Mark Turner

Mark Turner

+1-416-342-5565

Sonia Tercas



Senior Associate, Investor Relations

+1-416-342-5583

Robert Eriksson

+1-416-342-5583



+46 8 545 015 50

Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations Sweden

+46 8 545 015 50





More information:

http://www.lundinmining.com



Comments on this PressRelease