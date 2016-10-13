Pamplin International Collection of Art and History on Display at Anne Amie Winery Tasting Room

Featured Paintings Include Fine Art From American and European Artists and Illustrators

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Leading historical preservationist has made his International Collection of Art and History available for viewing at his winery, , one of Oregon's most forward-thinking wineries. The art can be viewed during regular tasting room hours -- daily from 10:00 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. -- while also enjoying fine wines and breathtaking views of the vineyard and Pacific Coast Range.

To preserve the integrity of the works, the paintings displayed at the winery are copies on canvas of the originals in Pamplin's private collection. The art featured at the winery represent works from both American and European artists and illustrators, including "My Son's Wife" by Pruett Carter and "Mending" by Daniel Ridgway Knight. Ten pieces are exhibited within the tasting room.

"I have been collecting art for decades and have focused on artists whose stories are unique and, in some cases, pivotal to the history of our nation," said Pamplin. "Anne Amie Winery provides the perfect venue to share a portion of my art collection, allowing the public to enjoy these great works with great wine."

Pamplin's fine art collection encompasses several facets of European and American art history. The collection includes works by Rembrandt, Benson and Gainsborough as well as many famous illustrators.

For more than 40 years, Pamplin and his wife Marilyn have been dedicated to collecting antiquities and works of art that illuminate distinct periods in history, diverse cultures and iconic individuals. Parts of Pamplin's collection have been exhibited in museums around the country, and more can be experienced online at .

More than 35 years ago, the Pamplin family began growing grapes and creating world-class wines in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Pinot reigns supreme at Anne Amie Vineyards with Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc forming the heart of their production. Rounding out the lineup are two estate-grown whites: Old-Vine Estate Riesling and Müller Thurgau. Anne Amie's vineyards are located in the rolling hills of the Yamhill-Carlton District, on the steep hillsides of the Chehalem Mountains. Their tasting room hosts breathtaking views of the vineyards as well as the Pacific Coast Range. Visit to learn more.

Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. has earned eight degrees -- including two doctorates -- in business, economics, accounting, education and theology. He has been honored nationally as a businessman, philanthropist, ordained minister, educator, historical preservationist, and author of 24 books and comic books, including two book-of-the-month club selections. Pamplin's business interests include media (the Portland Tribune and 25 community newspapers), textiles, construction and agriculture. He has been awarded many honorary degrees and featured in national magazines, in newspapers and on television. He has served on presidential and state commissions, and he has been chairman of the board of trustees of three colleges. Pamplin is widely recognized as America's leading historical preservationist and foremost diversified entrepreneur. For more information, visit . For more information about Dr. Pamplin's preservation efforts, visit .

Comments on this PressRelease