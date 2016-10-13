Introducing Neo4j 3.1: The Graph Foundation for the Enterprise

Latest Release Delivers New Security and Clustering Architecture, Cementing Its Role as the Essential Graph Database for Enterprise Organizations

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- -- Neo Technology, creator of , the world's leading graph database, today announced the release of , a major release with new operational and security features that make it easier to deploy Neo4j broadly across an entire enterprise.

Neo4j 3.1 adds a state-of-the-art clustering and security architecture to meet enterprise requirements for scale and security, combining experience from thousands of existing deployments. It advances the state of the art by introducing causal consistency, stronger than the eventual consistency which is the NoSQL norm, built in a way that delivers an unequalled combination of reliability and scalability. These advancements make Neo4j 3.1 the industry's most robust and mature graph database, able to meet today and tomorrow's needs like no other technology when it comes to connected data.

The new release extends the comprehensive set of graph functionality for which Neo4j is best known and builds upon the extensive programmatic foundation introduced in Neo4j 3.0.

"The introduction of Causal Clustering in Neo4j 3.1, combined with Neo4j's new security foundation, delivers a scalable, reliable, and secure enterprise graph platform like no other on the market. Neo4j 3.1 will enable organizations to leverage the connections in their data for operational decision making while complying with their internal and external security mandates," said Vice President of Products, Philip Rathle.

"With Neo4j 3.1, enterprises can create 360-degree views of any kind of data in a scalable and secure way, on premise or in the cloud, to applications ranging from ecommerce and fraud and risk management to supply chain management and network and IT operations," Rathle said. "This is truly a game changing release and we look forward to seeing its impact on information-driven applications worldwide."

Neo4j 3.1 introduces a brand-new clustering architecture based on the state-of-the-art Raft protocol, enabling support for ultra-large clusters and a wider range of cluster topologies for data center and cloud. Load balancing is now fully handled by Neo4j drivers and the Neo4j Bolt protocol, which operate in concert with the Neo4j cluster to offer one of the industry's most comprehensive and usable tunable consistency models built atop of Neo4j's ACID foundation. New support for causal consistency provides applications with an always-consistent view of their data at any scale, for the many applications where eventual consistency is simply not enough.

The 3.1 release of Neo4j builds upon previous versions by adding an array of advanced security features, including role-based authorization with native user management, federated authentication via LDAP/Active Directory and numerous other highly-requested security features. Collectively these features will help meet various enterprise security compliance requirements such as HIPAA and PCI-DSS.

Neo4j 3.1 also introduces long-requested improvements in the database kernel, including more efficient space management, a graph Schema View now included Neo4j Browser developer tool and a new natively-encrypted command-line interface. Top-requested administrative features have also been added, including commands to view and kill running queries.

Finally, Neo4j 3.1 introduces official support for IBM POWER8 with CAPI Flash, supporting more than double the I/O throughput of the fastest Intel-based Flash solution. Neo4j on POWER8 with CAPI Flash enables in-memory and near-memory graph processing on an ultra-large scale, setting a new and higher bar for the scale of graph problems that can be addressed with other technologies.

Neo4j continues to lead the way in addressing the tremendous growing need for powerful graph database technology, with Forrester Research analysts reporting it will reach over 25 percent of all enterprises by 2017.(1) The wide and rapid adoption of graphs is demonstrated by Neo4j's impressive client roster, which includes a broad spectrum of Global 2000 companies from a variety of industries. These comprise of adidas Group, Walmart and eBay Inc. (Retail), Telenor Group and CenturyLink (Telecommunications), Scripps and Earthlink (Media and Broadcasting), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Software), and UBS Financial Services, Inc. and Nomura Securities Co. Ltd (Financial Services and Insurance).

Neo4j 3.1 will be generally available in Q4.

Neo Technology is the creator of Neo4j, the world's leading graph database. Neo4j is a highly scalable native graph database that leverages data relationships as first-class entities to help companies build intelligent applications that meet today's evolving connected data challenges including fraud detection, real-time recommendations, master data management, network security and IT operations.

Global enterprises like Walmart, UBS, Cisco, HP, adidas Group and Lufthansa and hot startups like Medium, Musimap and Glowbl rely on Neo4j to harness the connections in their data.

