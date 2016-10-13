Mizuho Hires Jason Fertig as Head of North America Healthcare Investment Banking

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Mizuho Americas has hired Jason Fertig as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking for its North American banking business. Jason joins Mizuho's growing North American investment banking franchise with a mandate to develop the firm's equity, M&A and strategic capital raising advisory capabilities for clients in the healthcare sector, primarily in the specialty pharmaceuticals, biotech, life sciences and emerging medical technology verticals.

In his new role, Fertig will be tasked with leading Mizuho's healthcare investment banking coverage strategy to drive increased event focused idea generation and deliver the full spectrum of advisory solutions to clients in the Americas, Asia and globally. He will report to John Humphreys, Managing Director and Head of Mizuho's North American Investment Banking, Advisory and Solutions practice.

"With consolidation activity ongoing throughout the sector, we believe that healthcare will continue to offer tremendous potential opportunities for Mizuho clients on a global basis," said Humphreys. "Jason's extensive cross-border and strategic financing transaction expertise, deep sector relationships and strong track record of building successful investment banking teams better positions us to support clients through all phases of the healthcare business lifecycle."

Fertig joins Mizuho with more than twenty years of investment banking experience advising major pharmaceutical, medical technology and other healthcare sector companies with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and debt and equity financings.

He previously served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Americas Healthcare Investment Banking for Nomura, where he was responsible for helping to build out the firm's cross-border M&A and equity/equity-linked financing capability in the US. Prior to Nomura, Fertig headed specialty pharmaceutical investment banking coverage for both Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Fertig holds a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a JD from Columbia University School of Law.

Fertig will be working closely with Reid Hill, who was recently appointed as head of healthcare banking in the Americas, where he will be responsible for managing the bank's healthcare sector lending and corporate finance-based relationships in the United States.

Fertig's appointment builds on several recent additions to Mizuho's growing North American investment banking platform, including Richard Gallivan as Managing Director and Head of Technology Media & Telecom Investment Banking; Chris Nam as Managing Director and Head of Internet and Digital Media Investment Banking; Alok Gupta as Managing Director and Head of Electronics and Hardware Investment Banking, and Brian Carr as Managing Director, Financial Sponsor Coverage.

Mizuho also boasts a strong healthcare equity research platform, with a team of dedicated analysts covering the biotechnology and healthcare services sectors.

Mizuho Americas comprises several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 56,000 employees working in over 900 offices in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. At the end of March 2016, its total assets were $1.8 trillion.

:



Patrick Phalon

(212) 282-3867

PressRelease by

Mizuho Americas

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 15:50

Language: English

News-ID 500428

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Mizuho Americas

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 27



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease