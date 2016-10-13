EAG Laboratories Expands Easton Environmental Testing Capabilities

Former Wildlife International Site Builds on Tradition of Scientific Leadership

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides a broad range of testing services to technology-related industries, has announced expanded capabilities at its . Part of a 33,000-square-foot build-out, this latest addition includes dedicated laboratories and state-of-the-art equipment to support GLP-compliant , environmental fate, metabolism, and other testing services to companies who develop and manufacture industrial and specialty chemicals, , agrochemicals, veterinary drugs, personal-care products, and other consumer products subject to environmental regulations.

"This expansion is one of many investments EAG has made to continue its long tradition of leadership in environmental science," stated Siddhartha Kadia, President and CEO of EAG. "Understanding the impact of chemicals in the environment involves more sophisticated test systems, instrumentation, and scientific talent than ever before -- particularly when addressing the more complex regulatory questions facing our customers today. We have brought together the most respected brands in GLP-compliant environmental testing to offer our customers the gold standard," he added.

Hank Krueger, Vice President of Aquatic, Plant, and Insect Toxicology at EAG, directed the project team that developed the facility layout and designed custom-designed test systems. "Our laboratories are like none other in the world," said Krueger. "We continue to update our facilities to meet the demands of regulatory science and better serve our customers."

The latest expansion includes four new life-cycle rooms, six specially designed endocrine test units to accommodate larger numbers of tanks required in Tier 2 endocrine tests, test systems for acute and sediment tests, lab space for gene expression and cell biology work, and additional culturing facilities.

Formerly known as , the 120,000-square-foot operation was established in 1985. It is now part of the Life Sciences division of EAG, together with locations formerly known as PTRL West and PTRL Europe (acquired in 2012) and ABC Laboratories, which EAG acquired last year. EAG Laboratories is now North America's largest provider of environmental toxicology, fate, and metabolism testing required under the US EPA Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), recently reformed Toxic Substances and Control Act (TSCA), and Endocrine Disruption Screening Programs (EDSP), as well as the European REACH program and many other global regulations.

Additional information about EAG Laboratories' ecotoxicology and other testing services can be found at .

EAG Laboratories is a global scientific services company serving clients across a vast array of technology-related industries. Through multidisciplinary expertise in the life, materials, and engineering sciences, EAG Laboratories helps companies innovate and improve products, ensure quality and safety, protect intellectual property, and comply with evolving global regulations. EAG Laboratories employs 1,200+ employees across 20 laboratories in seven countries, serving about 4,000 clients worldwide. Visit for more information.

EAG Laboratories is a trade name of EAG Inc., majority owned by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, a leading private equity firm with more than $3.5 billion in capital under management. Odyssey makes majority, control investments primarily in established middle-market industrial manufacturing and business services companies in a variety of industries. Further information regarding Odyssey Investment Partners can be found at .

