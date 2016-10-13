Bishop Fox to Discuss How to Create a Security Blueprint Using the CIS 20 at Cloud IT Live

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- , a leading global cybersecurity consulting firm, will present an online tactics session, "Creating a Security Blueprint: A Realistic Approach Using the CIS 20" on October 25, 2016 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. ET at Cloud IT Live. The session will focus on the Center for Internet Security CIS) 20 road map, specifically developed to help companies create a comprehensive and immediately actionable guide for a more secure and compliant organization.

The CIS 20 is a concise and prioritized set of practices created to stop today's most pervasive and dangerous cyberattacks. In this talk, Bishop Fox will discuss the recommended actions and their real world effectiveness to help companies create a security blueprint for their organization, even if it's entirely in the cloud. Session attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the CIS 20, be able to accurately assess their organization's current security posture, and determine what is needed to harden their defenses.

The session will be presented by Alijohn Ghassemlouei, CEH, CISSP, a senior security analyst on the Enterprise Security Team at Bishop Fox where he specializes in vulnerability management and remediation program development. Ghassemlouei is the co-author of The Hacker's Guide to OS X - Exploiting OS X from the Root Up. Before joining Bishop Fox, he worked for Sony Computer Entertainment America, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of State, and on active NASA missions.

Bishop Fox is an independent cybersecurity firm that protects businesses from today's increasing security threats. Headquartered in the Phoenix area since its start in 2005, the firm provides assessment and penetration testing and enterprise security consulting services to the world's leading organizations. For more information, visit .

