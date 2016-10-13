SuperSonic Imagine to Present Newly Upgraded Aixplorer(R) Ultrasound Platform at JFR in Paris

(firmenpresse) - AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- SuperSonic Imagine (EURONEXT PARIS: SSI) (FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced that it will present the new version of Aixplorer for the first time at Journées Françaises de Radiologie (JFR) in Paris, October 14th to 17th. The newly released upgrade to Aixplorer, the UltraFast ultrasound system, enhances performance, workflow and efficiency while adding exceptional new features.

"We are pleased to present for the first time Aixplorer's new capabilities to practitioners, especially during breast cancer awareness month. Key features we will be demonstrating include the new TriVu* real-time simultaneous mode with B-mode, ShearWave Elastography (SWE) and color flow imaging, an exclusive feature that offers simultaneous real-time visualization of anatomy, flow and tissue stiffness," said Jacques Souquet, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of SuperSonic Imagine. "Attendees focused on therapeutic follow-up management of cancer treatment, a topic at JFR 2016, will be interested in Aixplorer's new comprehensive breast package, a combination of new probes designed especially for breast imaging and three essential innovations to aid visualization: SWE to improve ultrasound specificity, 3D Ultrasound for a color-coded map of tissue stiffness, and TriVu for breast anatomy, flow and tissue stiffness in a single screen."

Dr. Claudia Kurtz of Lucerne Cantonal Hospital - Breast Diagnostics in Switzerland said, "Aixplorer's latest version shows advancement in several respects. First, the new 18 MHz probe provides substantially better B-mode image quality allowing to better describe the breast lesion`s margin. Also, it is now possible to simultaneously view tissue stiffness with Shearwave with Color Doppler in real time, quite an improvement in workflow. The Color mode on its own has also been enhanced, thus being able to visualize even smaller vessels. Overall, with these impressive advancements, breast lesions can now be more quickly and easily assessed without the need of time-consuming conventional ultrasound techniques."

In addition to TriVu and the new breast package, the Aixplorer upgrade also allows physicians to use the Angio PL.U.S. (PLanewave UltraSensitive Imaging) feature for abdominal, vascular and gynecologic applications, in addition to its original uses for breast, thyroid and musculoskeletal. Angio PL.U.S. Doppler has advanced color sensitivity and spatial resolution as well as exceptional 2D imaging. Also, there is a new research package that helps physicians perform pre-clinical or clinical research with exclusive modes such as SWE.

For the first time, SSI will also demonstrate to JFR attendees its Fusion, Navigation & Needle Guidance** technology. Aixplorer's new fusion and navigation features enable users to fuse real-time ultrasound images with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET) and 3D ultrasound, as well as with other exclusive Aixplorer modes such as SWE, Angio PL.U.S. or TriVu. This combined visualization is designed to leverage the simultaneous real time benefits of multiple modalities for exams in complex cases, as well as for interventional imaging such as biopsy guidance or therapy such as RF ablation.

In addition to sharing these innovations at its exhibit booth, SSI will hold a symposium on Sunday October 16th titled, "Benefits of the new ultrasound imaging mode in a daily practice: Breast, liver and musculoskeletal." [12.30, room 352B] To learn more about Aixplorer at JFR, attend the symposium and visit SSI at booth # 217, level 2, Le Palais des Congrès.

*Pending FDA 510k Clearance



**Pending CE mark and FDA 510K Clearance

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler and more recently Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging.

ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.

SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to .

