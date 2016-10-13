Brent Larkan Files Early Warning Report

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Brent Larkan announces that he has acquired ownership and control over 34,000,000 Class A Shares of ANB Canada Inc. (formerly Griffin Skye Corporation) ("ANB"), representing approximately 37.4% of ANB's currently issued and outstanding Class A Shares. The shares were acquired for $0.05 per share pursuant to a private placement transaction for investment purposes.

The shares were acquired by two companies controlled by Mr. Larkan, being Gopher I.T. Inc. ("Gopher") and Larkan Pubco Holdings Inc. ("Larkan Pubco"). Following the acquisition, Gopher holds 2,740,000 Class A Shares and Larkan Pubco holds 31,260,000 Class A Shares. The total of 34,000,000 Class A shares acquired represent approximately 37.4% of the Class A Shares of ANB currently issued and outstanding.

Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Larkan, through Gopher and/or Larkan Pubco or otherwise, reserves the right to purchase additional securities of ANB or to dispose of any securities of ANB that it may own, from time to time.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103: The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with ANB's documents on the SEDAR website at . A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Brent Larkan, ANB's Chief Executive Officer at 647-280-8901.

Contacts:

ANB Canada Inc.

Brent Larkan

Chief Executive Officer

647-280-8901

PressRelease by

Brent Larkan

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/13/2016 - 16:15

Language: English

News-ID 500434

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Brent Larkan

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease