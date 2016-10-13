GSI Technology, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on October 27, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2017 ended September 30, 2016 at the market close on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results.
Any investor or interested individual can listen to the teleconference, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) on October 27, 2016. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free 877-857-6163 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 7607605. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at . For those unable to attend, this web site will host an archive of the call.
Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high-performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The Company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
Hayden IR
David Fore or Brett Maas
206-395-2711
More information:
http://www.gsitechnology.com
Date: 10/13/2016 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 500444
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GSI Technology, Inc.
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.888
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|245
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.