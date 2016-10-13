Lake Sunapee Bank Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Lake Sunapee Bank Group (NASDAQ: LSBG) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per common share payable October 31, 2016, to stockholders of record as of October 24, 2016.

Lake Sunapee Bank Group is the holding company of Lake Sunapee Bank, fsb, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a wide range of life-cycle banking and financial services. Lake Sunapee Bank has four wholly owned subsidiaries: Lake Sunapee Financial Services Corp.; Lake Sunapee Group, Inc., which owns and maintains all buildings and investment properties; McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance, Inc., a full-line independent insurance agency; and Charter Holding Corp., which wholly owns Charter Trust Company, a trust services and wealth management company. Lake Sunapee Bank Group, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, operates 30 offices in New Hampshire in Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties and 16 offices in Vermont in Orange, Rutland and Windsor counties. Lake Sunapee Bank Group has total assets of approximately $1.6 billion.

For additional information contact:

Stephen R. Theroux

President

603-863-0886

Lake Sunapee Bank Group

Lake Sunapee Bank Group

NEWPORT, NH





