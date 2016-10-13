DXNotifi Digital Signage Shines at OdySea Aquarium in Arizona

DXNotifi, the Azure Cloud Digital Signage Platform Built by Magenium Solutions, Provides State-of-the-Art Digital Communications Capabilities Enabling a Showcase in Edutainment With the Best of Live Aquatic Attractions in the Southwest Region's Newest and Largest Aquarium

(firmenpresse) - GLEN ELLYN, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- When Magenium first heard the idea of someone building an "ocean in the desert," the company loved the idea and knew their platform was the best choice for this complex edutainment concept.

Amit Dongerdive, Director of IT/AV at OdySea Aquarium, led the selection process for deploying IT and AV strategies and is the Solutions Architect for the state-of-the-art facility. Amit desired to bring the latest IOT technology into the Aquarium's signage program. Partnering with Magenium, Mr. Dongerdive selected as the aquarium's digital signage solution. OdySea Aquarium's requirements included the ability to serve interactive live data such as Ultra High Definition video, high resolution imagery, and audio content across a variety of screen types and sizes, all from an easy to use interface.

With DXNotifi, OdySea Aquarium displays video and static content anywhere at any time within the facility. The responsive design and mobile capabilities of the DXNotifi platform enable the Aquarium's marketing team to create digital experiences that engage and delight audiences while providing a memorable experience. Live underwater shark-cams now stream HD resolution videos through DXNotifi screens, bringing sharks and other creatures up-close and personal to visitors. To accommodate the different themes within the Aquarium, a variation of relevant design templates in different sizes were created to deliver content such as facts about exhibits, videos, sales and marketing promotions, as well as details of events and activities throughout the facility.

In addition, DXNotifi can integrate with back-office systems to dynamically update ticket prices, activity times, attraction information, and promotions. The digital ticket window signage reduces perceived wait times with entertaining screen content, while suggesting add-on purchases and services to boost revenue with offers like SeaTREK®, an immersive underwater guest experience.

"Now we can easily deliver interactive HTML5 content with advanced scheduling and screen zone division with independent playback in each zone, creating a powerful way to communicate with our guests," said Amit Dongerdive. "Magenium didn't just sell us a system and walk away. They've been a great partner providing us with all the support we needed to meet our quick project start up and aggressive launch dates. They have also provided ongoing, 7 days a week support, thus improving the overall guest experience. They continue to stay engaged with us and customize the system to suit our needs exactly."

"DXNotifi provides the end-to-end digital signage and mass notification service that OdySea Aquarium was seeking," said Joe LaMantia, Magenium's VP of Business Development & Client Relations for the Western Region.

"We provided the installation, hosting, engineering, implementation, and training services, including library storage on the fully managed SSL enabled Azure cloud hosted network. Since it is entirely cloud-based, it eliminates the need for an on premise server infrastructure. DXNotifi enables OdySea Aquarium to try out ads, promotions, and screen content, assess how they resonate with visitors, and adjust in real-time using actual response data."

Bringing digital signage into an already entertaining experience can attract and inform audiences while increasing engagement, interaction, and brand experience. DXNotifi provides the tools that marketers use to create digital experiences that attract audiences, engage them and earn their loyalty with fun, memorable, and impressive displays.

OdySea Aquarium, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, celebrated its grand opening on September 3rd. The Aquarium is the signature venue of a 35-acre mixed-use retail entertainment complex, OdySea in the Desert. OdySea Aquarium is the largest aquarium in the Southwest spanning 200,000 square feet with over two million gallons of water. cares for more than 30,000 animals, representing over 300 different species, including fish, sharks, turtles, jellyfish, eels, stingrays, seals, sea lions, penguins, and more. The Aquarium features large-scale exhibits, touch pools, a 3D theatre, and the SeaTREK® experience, which puts visitors in the water for a guided tour walking along the "ocean floor."

Magenium Solutions is an IT consulting services firm headquartered just outside of Chicago with branch offices in Minnesota, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. Dedicated to delivering technology solutions that solve problems and move business forward, Magenium is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies nationwide. The company's rich portfolio of IT solutions includes Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Office 365, Azure, Unified Communications and Enterprise Systems Management. Magenium's service offerings range from IT staffing to cloud computing to mobile app development.

