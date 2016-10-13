'360 Degrees of Hell' Virtual Reality Apps Unleashed for Halloween

Experience the Next Chapter of the Cult Horror Classic,'6 Degrees of Hell' in Full 360

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Recall Studios, Inc., the Virtual Reality and New Media subsidiary of Carolco Pictures, Inc., (OTCQB: CRCO), today announced the release of the immersive horror experience "360 Degrees of Hell" on the Recall VR app (iOS/Android) just in time for Halloween.

Directed by of 'Camp Dread,' 'The Fields,' and the upcoming 'Death House,' '360 Degrees of Hell' takes place at the infamous in Saylorsburg, PA, considered one of the scariest attractions in the country.

The experience picks up where Smith's cult classic '' with Corey Feldman leaves off. The first installment of the immersive series stars horror legend , Freddy Krueger's first victim in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street" and of Justin Lin's blockbuster VR experience, 'Help!'

'360 Degrees of Hell' Director, B. Harrison Smith, commented on the production, "This VR experience brings to life a hotel that has true hair raising, gut-wrenching stories behind its doors. It's terrifying. Throw in horror legend Amanda Wyss, Lauren Compton, and real haunt performers -- and you've got Beetlejuice on acid."

"This project is about more than cheap scares," Executive Producer Bradley Albert added. "We wanted to draw the viewer in with the next chapter of a new story. We were lucky to get horror queen Amanda Wyss involved to help capture the campy, scary fun of the 80's and 90's cult classics that defined our childhoods."

Actress Amanda Wyss on filming 360 Degrees of Hell: "Filming in 360 was different from anything I have ever done before. I am thrilled to be a part of this novel avenue of horror movie making that has a direct, profound effect on the viewer experience. I'm excited, like everyone, to see where VR and my character, Kelly, go in future installments!"

"Carolco has always been focused on the future so it's only natural that VR will play a major part in the evolution of the company," said Justin Morris, Chief Operating Officer of Carolco Pictures, Inc. "We have a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline, including more immersive experiences, feature films and content-driven software."

The '360 Degrees of Hell' stunning high-definition virtual reality experience can be viewed by downloading the FREE Recall VR app on the Apple App Store () and Google Play (), or by viewing it on YouTube 360.

Follow on Facebook!

Recall Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carolco Pictures, Inc. (OTCQB: CRCO), is at the convergence of new media, entertainment and software development, creating unique interactive experiences that immerse viewers unlike anything they have seen before. The company was founded by business, media and entertainment industry leaders to meet growing demand for Virtual Reality and other content. Proprietary software and non-linear narrative storytelling are at the core of all Recall Stories. For more information on Recall Studios, please visit, and follow us on.

