Detroit Area Medicare Advantage Members Can Now Choose ConcertoHealth(R) as Their Primary Care Doctor During the Annual Election Period Beginning Oct. 15

(firmenpresse) - DETROIT, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- , greater Detroit's leading provider of healthcare services for patients with complex medical needs, announced today it is partnering with Medicare Advantage health plans to offer ConcertoHealth's multi-location primary care, care management, and social services support to Medicare members. Medicare beneficiaries make their 2017 benefit selections beginning Oct. 15, 2016 and have until Dec. 7, 2016 to finalize their decision. Original Medicare members can also choose ConcertoHealth as their primary care provider, or may use the Annual Election Period to consider joining a Medicare Advantage plan.

"Paying attention to the doctors affiliated with your health plan is just as important as choosing the right plan," said Dr. Bobby Lee, Medical Director, ConcertoHealth of Michigan. "Detroit Medicare recipients can choose ConcertoHealth as their primary care doctor and benefit from all of the unique benefits we offer, which go far above and beyond the typical doctor's office."

ConcertoHealth makes it easy for Medicare beneficiaries to access the care they need, when they need it, where they need it. ConcertoHealth's approach to primary care is focused on the patient's specific needs, regardless of the complexity or location. ConcertoHealth provides care at home, in a Care Center, a hospital or a skilled nursing facility. Access to healthcare services is easy, with same-day appointments, on-site lab testing, prescription drug coordination and comprehensive exams. ConcertoHealth also offers dedicated care managers, who will help residents develop and maintain a personalized care plan, with 24/7 access to care coordination, educational programs, plus access to social workers for everyday needs. In Michigan, ConcertoHealth serves residents of greater Detroit.

ConcertoHealth is a leading provider of healthcare, with a successful track record delivering primary care and care coordination services to Detroit area residents, regardless the location -- be it a ConcertoHealth Care Center, at home, or in the hospital or post-acute setting. ConcertoHealth has extensive experience caring for Medicare, Medicaid, frail and complex medical-needs patients. The company addresses critical vulnerabilities for patients by providing access to personalized primary care, chronic condition management and coordination of transitions between care settings. For more information, please visit .



http://www.concertohealthcare.com



Date: 10/13/2016 - 17:30
