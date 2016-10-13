Stingray Extends Long-Term Distribution Agreement With Shaw Communications, Adds Four Specialty Music Video Tv Channels

Shaw adds Stingray Retro, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, and Stingray Juicebox to its channel line-up

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/13/16 -- Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music services provider, today announced that it has extended its long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications Inc. Under the term of this extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video TV channels (Stingray Vibe, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Loud, and Stingray Retro) in addition to Stingray Concerts, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music.

"Nothing will ever kill the video star and this deal with Shaw proves it," said Mathieu Peloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "It is very important for us at Stingray to always be ahead of the curve and develop a product offering that will connect with music lovers of all horizons and on all distribution platforms. With the addition of our music video channels on Shaw, we will now provide their customers with the fullest music experience available. The next best thing to listening to great music is watching great music!"

With curated selections ranging from contemporary hip-hop to the biggest hits of the '80s, today's hottest teen stars, and legendary rockers, Stingray's music video offering is unique in the market. The channels, presented without interruptions, serve as the perfect musical backdrop for all occasions including family gatherings, children's birthdays, house parties, or just relaxing at home.

"In the rapidly evolving Canadian television industry, embracing new and interesting ways to keep viewers engaged is crucial," said Andrew Eddy, Vice-President, Content and Programming, Shaw Communications. "The expansion of our partnership with Stingray reinforces our commitment to our customers who, in addition to Stingray Concerts, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Music, now have access to a selection of curated music video channels."

Following the July 2016 acquisition of the four specialty channels from Bell Media, Stingray has undertaken a major rebranding initiative - including websites, refreshed on-air identity, and exciting new program grids - which will be unveiled later this year.

CHANNEL INFORMATION

Stingray Retro

Great music never goes out of style! With Stingray Retro, rewind to the '80s, '90s, and '00s when music videos ruled the airwaves and shaped the lives and fashions of generations. (Available to Shaw Direct - Satellite and Shaw Cable customers.)

Stingray Vibe

Stingray Vibe is your source for today's trendiest music videos. Whenever you want to amp up the party or keep things cool, tune in to the hip-hop, R&B, and rhythmic pop artists who always keep it real. (Available to Shaw Direct - Satellite customers.)

Stingray Loud

Stingray Loud gives your speaker the workout they deserve! A must-watch for fans of rock, metal, punk, and alternative music videos that are brash, hard, and raw! (Available to Shaw Direct - Satellite and Shaw Cable customers.)

Stingray Juicebox

Stingray Juicebox is the most awesome music video hangout on TV for kids, tweens, and teens. Kick back with today's hottest new stars. Kid tested, parent approved. (Available to Shaw Direct - Satellite customers.)

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray Djazz, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and iConcerts. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit .

